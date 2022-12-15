Kharmas 2022: Find out auspicious ways to spend khar month

Representational image

Lord Sun, the visible deity of the world, enters Sagittarius in the middle of the month of December. Kharmas will start as soon as the sun enters Sagittarius on December 16. If seen astrologically, Kharmas comes twice a year. Whenever Sun enters Jupiter's zodiac sign Sagittarius and Pisces, then only then there is Kharmas. In Kharmas, the sun reduces its brightness as soon as it reaches the house of Devguru Brihaspati, in such a situation, the brightness of the sun decreases on the earth. Due to the weakness of the Sun, auspicious works are stopped for a month. When the Sun is in the zodiac signs of the Guru, then the Jupiter's zodiac signs Sagittarius and Pisces become weak due to the brightness of the Sun. In such a situation, there is a possibility of auspicious works being incomplete, so remembering the Lord during this time is considered very virtuous.

During the period of Kharmas, auspicious works such as marriage, mundan rites, Yagyopaveet, house warming or foundation stone auspicious time etc. are not performed. Some religious works have been told in Kharmas for the increase in happiness-prosperity and virtues.

Do this work during Kharmas