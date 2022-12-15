Kharmas 2022: Find out auspicious ways to spend khar month

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 04:04 PM IST
Lord Sun, the visible deity of the world, enters Sagittarius in the middle of the month of December. Kharmas will start as soon as the sun enters Sagittarius on December 16. If seen astrologically, Kharmas comes twice a year. Whenever Sun enters Jupiter's zodiac sign Sagittarius and Pisces, then only then there is Kharmas. In Kharmas, the sun reduces its brightness as soon as it reaches the house of Devguru Brihaspati, in such a situation, the brightness of the sun decreases on the earth. Due to the weakness of the Sun, auspicious works are stopped for a month. When the Sun is in the zodiac signs of the Guru, then the Jupiter's zodiac signs Sagittarius and Pisces become weak due to the brightness of the Sun. In such a situation, there is a possibility of auspicious works being incomplete, so remembering the Lord during this time is considered very virtuous.
During the period of Kharmas, auspicious works such as marriage, mundan rites, Yagyopaveet, house warming or foundation stone auspicious time etc. are not performed. Some religious works have been told in Kharmas for the increase in happiness-prosperity and virtues.
Do this work during Kharmas
- In Kharmas, the mantra 'Goverdhandharvandegopalam Goparupinam Gokulotsavamishanam Govindam Gopikapriyam' should be chanted. It is believed that chanting this mantra by wearing yellow clothes is considered very beneficial.
- In Kharmas regularly get up in Brahma Muhurta and take bath etc., after that anoint Lord Vishnu with saffron mixed milk. Not only this, by chanting Lord Vishnu's mantra 'Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya Namah' 11 times with Tulsi garland, infinite virtues are attained. It is believed thatworshippingping Lord Vishnu in Kharmas, all the sins are destroyed and fam comes, and importune comes in the house.
- It is believed thworshippinghiping the Sun God during the days of Kharmas, the position of the Sun in the horoscope of the person gets strengthened and happiness comes, prosperity comes in the person's life. Reciting Aditya Hridaya Stotra in this month is considered very fruitful.
- By doing charity and charity to a person in Kharmas, there is an increase in virtues and the troubles in life start going away. Til, Kush, cotton have originated from the sweat of Lord Shri Vishnu, hence they are considered very sacred. Donating sesame seeds in Kharmas destroys nightmares and gets rid of various diseases.
- Basil worshipped worship every day in Kharmas and ghee lamp should be lit. Also do 11 parikramas and chant Om Namah: Bhagavate Vasudevaya Namah. By doing this one gets fame and fortune. By worshiping Tulsi in Kharmas, all the planets and constellations give auspicious results, due to which there is peace and happiness in life and every work starts getting done easily.
- Worshiping Shiva in Kharmas and donating by bathing in holy rivers is considered very auspicious. Shri Ramcharitmanas and Gita should be recited, by doing this our virtue increases.