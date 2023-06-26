Search icon
Kharchi Puja 2023: Know significance and rituals of Tripura's 'Festival of 14 Gods'

Kharchi Puja, also called the Festival of 14 Gods, is observed on the eighth day of the new moon in July or August every year. This year, the auspicious festival will begin on June 26 and will be on till July 2.

India is very well-known for its culture and diversity with each Indian state with its own traditions and festivals. One such festival is Kharchi Puja which is celebrated in Tripura, northeast India. 

Kharchi Puja, also called the Festival of 14 Gods, is observed on the eighth day of the new moon in July or August every year. This year, the auspicious festival will begin on June 26 and will be on till July 2. Kharchi Puja is a festival in Tripura, that concentrates on the worship of Chaturdasa Devata, the ancestral deity of the Tripuri people. 

Kharchi Puja Significance

Kharchi Puja is devoted to the deity of the royal dynasty, Tripura Sundari, also known as Kharchi or Kharcha Baba. This festival takes place 15 days after Ambu bachi or Ambu pechi. Ambu pechi symbolises the menstruation of the Mother Goddess or Earth Mother as per Tripuri folklore.

Kharchi Puja Rituals

Chanting of mantras 

Construction of the Chaturdasha Mandapa

Procession of Fourteen Gods

Cultural performances

Kharchi Puja Timing

Kharchi Puja is celebrated every year during the eighth day of the lunar month of Ashadha on the Shukla Ashtami day. 

First-image
