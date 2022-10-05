Key to healthy relationship: Why giving space is important for being a happy couple

Photo: Pexels

The purpose of being in a relationship is to share your life with someone and have companionship along the way. There are many aspects that can increase a sense of closeness with your significant other, and things that can drift you two apart.

In most healthy relationships, couples need to find a harmonious balance between being together and needing space. Some people feel too "smothered" if they are with their partner 24/7 and begin to lose their sense of independence. This can also be difficult, especially if one person wants space and the other one doesn't. It is important to know how to respect your partner’s decision for space if the situation ever arises.

How does giving space help the relationship?

In the "honeymoon" phase of the relationship, (0-1 year together), it's common for couples to spend as much time with their lovers as possible. This is the time of getting to know one another and expressing your physical and emotional desires. However, once the honeymoon phase is over, couples tend to snap back into reality and realize that they still have individual responsibilities and lives to live, despite being in a relationship with someone.

No matter how healthy your relationship is and how close you may be, experiencing our own individuality is always crucial. Giving your partner space will help create a more balanced relationship where both parties can feel happy together, and proud of themselves individually as well.

Benefits of space in a relationship:

Whether you are searching to find good relationship advice for women, or relationship tips for men, wondering how to fix the relationship with your girlfriend/boyfriend, make your girlfriend/boyfriend want you more or make your wife/husband love you again, if you have not considered taking more space from them as a possible thing to consider, you may be missing something crucial.

Taking space is crucial for having a healthy relationship, it can often be the key to how to fix a relationship in trouble in fact this is some of the most important relationship advice to young couples, and can often be a major key for men to understand how to be a man in a relationship, or for women to understand how to not be too clingy. There are many reasons why people feel nervous about taking time apart, especially when the relationship is rocky.

People often experience separation anxiety, fear of cheating, and unease without realizing the pathologies in this kind of psychology, and without understanding that personal growth is expanded when we give each other true freedom. and true freedom is where love can actually blossom.

This is some really important love relationship advice. Many girls have so many boyfriend questions, they want boyfriend advice, men want girl advice, everyone wants love advice, couples advice, tips and relationship and but never realize that it’s actually stepping away from the relationship for some much-needed personal time that can often solve many of the problems that they are experiencing

6 Benefits Of Giving Space:

Appreciate each other more

Reducing bickering

Encourages prompt decision making

Value times of togetherness

Increase self-care

Increase awareness of self

While spending quality time with your significant other is important, giving space within the relationship is important as well.

As long as both of you recognize your individuality while still being together, that is a great balance to have. There is no need to smother your other half or let go completely. Put time into making sure that you and your significant other are growing as individuals, as well as growing as a couple. As long as you do this, your relationship should stay solid and healthy.