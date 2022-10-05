Key to healthy relationship: Why giving space is important for being a happy couple

The purpose of being in a relationship is to share your life with someone and have companionship along the way. There are many aspects that can increase a sense of closeness with your significant other, and things that can drift you two apart.
In most healthy relationships, couples need to find a harmonious balance between being together and needing space. Some people feel too "smothered" if they are with their partner 24/7 and begin to lose their sense of independence. This can also be difficult, especially if one person wants space and the other one doesn't. It is important to know how to respect your partner’s decision for space if the situation ever arises.
How does giving space help the relationship?
In the "honeymoon" phase of the relationship, (0-1 year together), it's common for couples to spend as much time with their lovers as possible. This is the time of getting to know one another and expressing your physical and emotional desires. However, once the honeymoon phase is over, couples tend to snap back into reality and realize that they still have individual responsibilities and lives to live, despite being in a relationship with someone.
No matter how healthy your relationship is and how close you may be, experiencing our own individuality is always crucial. Giving your partner space will help create a more balanced relationship where both parties can feel happy together, and proud of themselves individually as well.
Benefits of space in a relationship:
6 Benefits Of Giving Space:
While spending quality time with your significant other is important, giving space within the relationship is important as well.
As long as both of you recognize your individuality while still being together, that is a great balance to have. There is no need to smother your other half or let go completely. Put time into making sure that you and your significant other are growing as individuals, as well as growing as a couple. As long as you do this, your relationship should stay solid and healthy.