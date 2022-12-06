Keratosis pilaris: Follow these 4 steps to get a smooth skin

Representational image

Keratosis Piralis also known as Chicken Skin. It is very similar to acne, due to which small bumps appear on the skin. These small bumps or called pimples are dead skin cells in which follicles are visible. These small pimples look red or brown in colour. Keratosis pilaris is usually seen on the upper part of the arm, thigh, and cheek.

Here are the tips which you can consider to get rid of keratosis piralis:

Change your bathing habit- To cure chicken skin, you should change your bathing habit a little. Avoid taking bath for a long time and also do not use very hot water while taking bath. For this, take a bath with lukewarm water for a while, which opens the pores of the skin.

Keep the body hydrated- It is very important to keep the body hydrated to reduce chicken skin. You can use lactic acid, it moisturizes the skin.

Exfoliate the skin- To avoid chicken skin, exfoliate the skin regularly. For this, use a soft and chemical-rich product, it removes dead skin cells.

Use cream- To reduce keratosis pilaris, apply such creams which contain alpha hydroxy acid, lactic acid, and salicylic acid, it makes the skin loose and removes dead cells.