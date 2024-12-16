The saree, crafted over an impressive 405 hours, was inspired by the traditional Korvai weaving technique.

Keerthy Suresh's bridal saree stood out as a masterpiece of artistry and tradition, marking her wedding with businessman Anthony Thattil as a celebration of love and heritage. The star's handloom Kanjeevaram saree, designed by Anita Dongre, captured the essence of South Indian culture and bespoke craftsmanship.

The saree, crafted over an impressive 405 hours, was inspired by the traditional Korvai weaving technique. A stunning blend of mustard yellow and green hues, it featured intricate gold zari geometric checks and delicate nature-inspired motifs. The "korvai" weave added a striking purple border, elevating its elegance. What made this saree truly special was the inclusion of a heartfelt poem written by Keerthy herself, woven seamlessly into the fabric—a unique touch that symbolised her emotions on this momentous occasion.

Keerthy paired the saree with a green blouse adorned with tonal embroidery that perfectly complemented the saree’s intricate design. Her look was completed with traditional South Indian bridal jewellery by Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers, including gold jhumkas, layered necklaces, bangles, and an exquisite armlet. She also wore traditional hair adornments, including andal kodai, nethi chutti, suryapirai, chandrapirai, and the jadanagam, enhanced with fragrant mogra flowers.

Her bridal look was styled by Shruthi Manjari and her team, with hair artist Teji Singh and makeup artist Anigha Jain ensuring a radiant yet understated appearance. Keerthy’s makeup emphasised kohl-lined eyes and a natural glow, adding to her timeless charm.

The ceremony, held on December 12, 2024, in Goa, was steeped in South Indian traditions. Keerthy’s husband, Anthony Thattil, complemented her regal look with a custom handwoven silk kurta, korvai dhoti, and a Kanjeevaram stole—all designed by Anita Dongre. His attire, which took 105 hours to create, reflected the same meticulous attention to detail.

Adding a personal touch to the festivities, the couple’s pet dog Nyke participated in the ceremony, dressed in traditional attire. Their wedding hashtag, #ForTheLoveOfNyke, became a delightful highlight of their celebrations.

Keerthy later changed into a maroon saree with silver zari threadwork, paired with a matching blouse and contemporary diamond and ruby jewellery, showcasing her versatile style.