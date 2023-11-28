Headlines

Why is Elon Musk in Israel? Know what he said on Gaza amid Israel-Hamas war

Keep yourself warm with these blankets

Give your baby restful sleep with amazing bed sets on Amazon

Explore great deals on baby walkers exclusively on Amazon

Discover ultimate scalp massagers under Rs 300 on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Why is Elon Musk in Israel? Know what he said on Gaza amid Israel-Hamas war

Keep yourself warm with these blankets

Give your baby restful sleep with amazing bed sets on Amazon

5 amazing benefits of eating gazar ka halwa in winter

Actors who have appeared in most episodes of Koffee With Karan

9 nourishing foods for healthy eyes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

Anurag Dobhal wants to voluntarily quit show after Bigg Boss scolds him for calling makers 'biased'

Arjan Vailly singer Bhupinder Babbal 'pretends to sing live' at Animal event, gets 'exposed' as music ends abruptly

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Keep yourself warm with these blankets

As the season is changing and we all be need is a blanket, to enjoy the cosy vibes and have a long lasting impact on 

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the season is changing and we all be need is a blanket, to enjoy the cosy vibes. These blankets will give a warmnes and a elegant look. Available in different colours that will give a vibrancy to your home. Check out these offers quickly. 

Cloth Fusion Double bed blanket

* Embrace the winter with this special King size blanket

* A lightweight and soft that comes with six colours

* A ideal choice to buy it

Buy Now on Amazon

Fresh Froom Loom blanket

* Looking for a blanket suitable for all seasons, then check out this Fresh Froom Loom Blanket

* It is so soft that gives a luxuious look to it

* A complete elegance to your room

Buy Now on Amazon

BSB Blanket

* Get this BSB blanket feature at Amazon 

* You won't be feeling any coldness at all

* With a premium and luxury design 

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Annapoorani trailer: Nayanthara fights traditions, values to become India’s best chef, fans say 'goosenbumps gauranteed'

    This actor worked as cabin crew, got first break through Facebook, now called ‘Shah Rukh Khan of TV’, earns…

    This Bigg Boss contestant used to sell milk, newspapers to support family, now owns restaurant, is worth Rs…

    Abhijeet Bhattacharya's sensational claim on Shah Rukh Khan shocks fans: 'Woh use karega aur...'

    Uttarkashi tunnel: Auger drill stuck in tunnel, know what's next for 41 trapped workers

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

    Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

    In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

    In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

    In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE