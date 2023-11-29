Headlines

12th Fail continues to impress audiences, Vikrant Massey-starrer crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Rahul Dravid retained as head coach of Team India

These superstars' extra marital affair made global news, Vatican condemned it, parliament tried to ban them from country

Not Shahid Kapoor, this actor was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's first choice for Kabir Singh, he rejected because....

Rohit Bal: Meet fashion designer from J&K, who is in critical condition at Gurugram hospital

Shop teddy bears on Amazon and snuggle up with furry friend

9 habits of highly mentally alert people

This country has no Muslims

8 flowers that may improve mental health 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Keep your space clean and tidy with sturdy dustbins on Amazon

Say goodbye to messy spaces and get organised with these dustbins available on Amazon.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 01:18 PM IST

 It's all about keeping our spaces clean and organised. Having the right dustbin can make a big difference in maintaining a tidy environment and it's a small investment that goes a long way in promoting cleanliness and hygiene. 

PARASNATH Rattan Design (Brown Colour) Pedal Dustbin At Rs 521

  • It has a lid, so you don't have to worry about any unpleasant smells escaping and the paddle stays securely attached to the dustbin body, and there's a nicely designed dome for foot space
  •  It's lightweight and has a handle that serves as a lid support when you want to keep it open
  • Not only is it practical, but it also enhances the appearance of your room while keeping it clean and hygienic. 

Buy Now on Amazon


CELLO Classic Plastic Pedal Bin At Rs 611

  • This dustbin is from the brand CELLO and has a capacity of 12 litres
  • It comes in a lovely ivory colour
  • The opening mechanism is a convenient step-on pedal, making it easy to use and it's made of lightweight plastic and has a handle that's easy to lift. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Kolorr Magnum Dustbin Combo Pack of 2 Dustbins At Rs 699

  • They're made of strong and durable plastic, and the colour is a cool Daiso Grey
  • The package includes a small 6L trash can and a large 14L trash can
  • The best part is that you don't have to touch the waste bin because it has an easy foot pedal and it has a lid, so no worries about any smells escaping. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Kuber Industries Swinging Lid Dustbin At Rs 569 

  • This package contains 2 swinging lid dustbins made of plastic and the dimensions are 25 cm x 21 cm x 21 cm
  • They're sturdy, durable, and rust-proof, with a swinging lid for easy use and they come in a beautiful and elegant colour
  • With a capacity of 6 litres, they're portable and lightweight, making them easy to move around and fit into small spaces.

Buy Now on Amazon

