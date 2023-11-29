Keep your space clean and tidy with sturdy dustbins on Amazon

Say goodbye to messy spaces and get organised with these dustbins available on Amazon.
It's all about keeping our spaces clean and organised. Having the right dustbin can make a big difference in maintaining a tidy environment and it's a small investment that goes a long way in promoting cleanliness and hygiene.
- It has a lid, so you don't have to worry about any unpleasant smells escaping and the paddle stays securely attached to the dustbin body, and there's a nicely designed dome for foot space
- It's lightweight and has a handle that serves as a lid support when you want to keep it open
- Not only is it practical, but it also enhances the appearance of your room while keeping it clean and hygienic.
- This dustbin is from the brand CELLO and has a capacity of 12 litres
- It comes in a lovely ivory colour
- The opening mechanism is a convenient step-on pedal, making it easy to use and it's made of lightweight plastic and has a handle that's easy to lift.
- They're made of strong and durable plastic, and the colour is a cool Daiso Grey
- The package includes a small 6L trash can and a large 14L trash can
- The best part is that you don't have to touch the waste bin because it has an easy foot pedal and it has a lid, so no worries about any smells escaping.
- This package contains 2 swinging lid dustbins made of plastic and the dimensions are 25 cm x 21 cm x 21 cm
- They're sturdy, durable, and rust-proof, with a swinging lid for easy use and they come in a beautiful and elegant colour
- With a capacity of 6 litres, they're portable and lightweight, making them easy to move around and fit into small spaces.
