Best deals on mobile holders available on Amazon

PAK vs AUS 2023: Morris recalled as Australia name strong squad for 1st Test

Google Play’s Best Apps of 2023

11 best games of 2023

8 Indian films that glorify misogyny 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Kriti Sanon takes legal action against 'fake' reports claiming she promoted trading platforms on Koffee With Karan

First Hindi film to earn Rs 100 crore outside India, it's not of Prabhas, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, its budget was...

Lifestyle

Keep your laptops safe and secure with durable laptop bags on Amazon

Discover stylish and functional laptop bags available on Amazon. Grab the best deals and stay organised on-the-go. Unlock the offers now.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

A good bag not only protects your laptop but also adds a touch of style and convenience to your daily life and with so many options available on Amazon, you can find the perfect bag that suits your needs and reflects your personal style. 

Wesley Milestone 2.0 Casual Waterproof Laptop Backpack At Rs 550

  • It has a 30L capacity and a padded laptop compartment that fits a 15.6-inch laptop
  • There are multiple compartments and pockets to organise your essentials like a lunch box, charger, tablet, books, power bank, wallet, and sunglasses
  • The backpack is designed with thick cushioning for comfort and an "S" shaped shoulder strap to distribute weight evenly
  • It's made in India, passes quality tests, and comes with a 1-year warranty.

FUR JADEN Anti Theft Number Lock Backpack Bag At Rs 679

 

  • It has a number lock to keep your laptop and belongings safe when you're in a public space
  • You can customise the number lock sequence to make it unique.
  • No need to carry a bulky power bank anymore, this backpack has a USB charging port for convenient on-the-go charging
  •  It's lightweight at 600 grams and comes with a 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Amazon Basics Anti-Theft PU Leather Laptop Bag At Rs 939

  • The main zipper stays hidden when you're using it, giving it a sleek look
  • It has luggage straps, so you can slide it over your luggage handle for easy transport
  •  This bag is multi-purpose and can be used for college, office, as a laptop bag, and even for one-day trips. 

MOCA 13 inch Laptop Carrying Case Sleeve Bag At Rs 1,169

  •  It's custom-made to perfectly fit 13-inch MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Surface Pro, Dell XPS, and more
  •  It provides ultra protection with its corner saviour design, thick cushioning, and protective ridge
  • You'll love how well-organised it is with small and large pockets and elastic bands for accessories
  •  It's compact, lightweight, and easy to carry with a PU leather handle or in your backpack.

