Keep your fitness ticking with ‘The Yash Thakur’, a fitness entrepreneur

Taking the step and starting your own fitness business might be intimidating, especially if it's your first time. You could be a personal trainer or come from a sports-related background. You already have the expertise to design and manage workout programmes that will assist your members achieve their fitness objectives as a fitness professional. The Yash Thakur, founder of TEAM YT Master Transformers, has assisted his clients to attain an ideal physique by providing training and dietary coaching.

The fitness enthusiast moved across seas to the United States for studying nutrition and advanced training ideas and methodologies, which most Indian fitness coaches still lack. He participated as an athlete after returning in 2018 and won Mr Delhi body power men's physique. He wanted to generate athletes who could compete on an equal footing with international competitors in bodybuilding and fitness. Envisaging to educate the youth with proper nutrition and training techniques, he has manifested himself as a quality trainer.

With his company TEAM YT Master Transformers, Yash has transformed the lives of around 2,500 people empowering them with regular fitness routines. He began assisting trainers from all around India in finding better professions and relocating to other countries, as well as providing career possibilities for them. He is one of India's top ten Master Coaches. In order to polish his prowess, Yash sought out all of India's fitness bodybuilders and coaches, to upskill himself but it was insufficient.

Currently, he teaches people how to transform in a healthy and appropriate manner. He has over 19 nutrition and training certifications alone. Now he assists people in the fitness industry in growing their businesses, building their own brands, and finding stable employment in the same area. Crediting his prowess, Yash has been a Chief Guest at numerous events. He is not only into fitness, but has also assisted numerous businessmen in the fitness industry to open gyms and supplement stores. His ultimate goal is to raise awareness about the importance of exercise and diet.

Talking about the significance of being healthy and fit, Yash Thakur says, “Have a belief that nothing is impossible. If you are fuelled by your motivating thoughts then following dreams won’t be so difficult. Also, I do not focus on having a strict diet or very high intensity work out but yes I focus on specialization rather than just preaching the basics.”

Being one of the youngest fitness coaches in India, he has an endeavour by the name of TEAM YT Coaching, where he imparts knowledge that no one else does because of the lack of nutrition and training expertise in India. Thus this is a brand that teaches individuals and trainers the proper nutrition and training techniques.

He also runs YT Enterprises, which he utilises to aid individuals who are experiencing difficulties with their gyms and supplement stores, assisting them in increasing footfall and setting up their gyms. He has assisted in the development of over a hundred gyms across India. He also controls the YT Portal, which allows any distributor or regular person to get 100% genuine supplements.at original prices. And is also planning to work with the Indian government to establish fitness sciences as a degree programme, as there is no such thing in India.

The young and passionate entrepreneur is creating his own supplement brand, which will be called "Human Evolution Supplements," after noticing the duplication of supplements in the Indian market. He is not only a Master Coach but also a clinical nutritionist, so he not only helps people with transformations but also with medical issues. He has a team of doctors and nutritionists who advise people on how to approach nutrition in order to become the best version of themselves.

With such intriguing efforts and concept to promote fitness, Yash Thakur is making strides in the fitness domain and it could be said for certain that this man is ready to jump through all obstacles and carve his own niche.

Disclaimer: This is a Featured article