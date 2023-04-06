Kedarnath helicopter bookings 2023: Check online registration process, dates and other details

File photo

One of the most important Sanatana Dharma pilgrimage destinations is located in Uttarakhand, the "land of gods." Hindu pilgrims travel to Uttarakhand throughout the year for various yatras, and the Char Dham Yatra 2023 or Choti Char Dham Yatra is one of these revered journeys.

Kedarnath Dham portals to be on 25 April, officials said on Wednesday. The yatra is set to start on April 25. "Along with walking, devotees will also be able to reach Kedarnath Dham by helicopter,`" the officials said.

According to the state tourism Department, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has been authorized for online booking for the convenience of the pilgrims travelling to Kedarnath Dham by helicopter.

In view of the upcoming Chardham Yatra, a total of 6.34 lakh devotees have registered, Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council said earlier in March.

This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas. The high-altitude shrines remain shut for around six months every year, opening in summer (April or May) and closing with the onset of winter (October or November).

The Chardham Yatra will begin on April 22 with the opening of the Yamunotri and Gangotri temples. Kedarnath will open on April 25 and Badrinath on April 27.

Helicopter Yatra To Kedarnath Dham

Helicopter services for the 2023 Shri Kedarnath Dham Yatra will be booked through the official website of IRCTC heliyatra.irctc.co.in. Pilgrims are required to register on the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board website registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in to visit the holy shrine of Shri Kedarnath Dham.

