Kedarnath Yatra 2023 registration process underway: Check all important details here

The registration process for Kedarnath Yatra 2023 has begun. Devotees can register both online and offline.

Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 09:33 AM IST

Kedarnath Yatra registration underway | Photo: PTI

The registration process for Kedarnath Yatra is underway, the journey will begin on April 25. The Kedarnath yatra 2023 registrations began on February 21. Devotees who want to participate in the Kedarnath Yatra will have to complete the registration first.

The registrations can be done in both online and offline modes. Offline registration can be done only after reaching Sonbhadra and as per the availability of slots, devotees are allotted with a date of darshan. For online registrations, there are four options that devotees can opt for, such as: 

Kedarnath Yatra: Apply online 

  • Text message or WhatsApp: Type Yatra and send it to the mobile number +918394833833.
  • You can also register through toll-free number: 01351364.
  • App: You can install an app named Tourist Care Uttarakhand from Google Play Store. You can also register for the Yatra through this.

People who are opting for the registration must note that the registration process does not require paying any money. The entire registration is done for free. 

Kedarnath Yatra: Who can not apply? 

  • Pregnant women more than 6 weeks
  • Children under 13 years of age
  • Elderly above 75 years.
