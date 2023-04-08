Kebabs to sevaiyan, Sania Mirza gives us a glimpse of her Iftar spread in Dubai

Sania Mirza is regarded as one of India's greatest tennis players. She is a source of inspiration for sports fans worldwide, having won six Grand Slam titles. While she has achieved recognition in the field of sports, what we admire most about her is her passion for food. If you follow her on Instagram, you'll know that she never misses an opportunity to keep her 11.5 million followers up to date on her culinary adventures. Sania recently gave us a glimpse of her delectable iftar spread in Dubai, and it's making us drool.

Sania Mirza took to Instagram to show off her Iftar spread. In the video she shared, we can see her enjoying a delicious meal with her son Izhaan. Sandwiches, vermicelli, juices, curds, salads, bhajis, and what looks like dhokla are among the delicacies on the table. There are also chutneys and lemon wedges. Before eating food, Sania is seen teaching her son to pray. The post's caption read, "Iftaar with my (heart) emoji #Ramdankareen #iftaar." Check out her full post here:

This is not the first time that Sania Mirza has shared excerpts from her foodie diaries. She doesn't mind indulging in her favourite food on the occasion, be it a hearty desi meal or a decadent dessert. Earlier, she used the photo-sharing app to document her meal at a popular Dubai restaurant. He was accompanied by American tennis player Bethanie Mattek-Sands. Both were seen eating delicious kebabs and jalebi. "It was our secret," Sania captioned the story.

Sania was spotted savouring South Indian cuisine in early January. She ate some idli sambar while posting a photo on Instagram Stories. A half-eaten idli was seen immersed in a bowl of sambar. Along with a red heart emoji, she added the caption "Home" to the picture.