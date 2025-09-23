Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pregnancy: 5 secrets every couple can learn from their love story

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Parineeti Chopra REVEALS baby bump for first time, shocks fans by declaring 'it’s been eight months...'

Bringar CEO Balachandar Karthikeyan says Trump H1B Visa Rule Is Good to America and its citizens

UAE suspends tourist, work visas for nine countries due to...; check full LIST here

BIG blow: ICC slaps heavy fine on Indian women's team in series decider against Australia due to...

Big Billion Day Sale 2025: How to Spot Real Smartphone Deals and Save Smart in This Festive Season | Buyhatke Magic

Kolkata Rains: Schools get early Durga Puja vacation, exams postponed as torrential rain disrupts life

China issues BIG statement after Donald Trump's $100000 H-1B visa fee hike, says 'cross-border flow of talent...'

ICAI CA January 2026 Exam Schedule Out: Check datesheet for Final, Inter and Foundation levels HERE

Is Hamas blackmailing Netanyahu? Why does it release hostage's video, demand Trump’s guarantee in Gaza talks?

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pregnancy: 5 Bollywood actresses who became moms after 40

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UAE suspends tourist, work visas for nine countries due to...; check full LIST here

UAE suspends tourist, work visas for nine countries due to...; check full LIST h

BIG blow: ICC slaps heavy fine on Indian women's team in series decider against Australia due to...

BIG blow: ICC slaps heavy fine on Indian women's team in series decider against

Big Billion Day Sale 2025: How to Spot Real Smartphone Deals and Save Smart in This Festive Season | Buyhatke Magic

BBD 2025: Spotting Real Smartphone Deals

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pregnancy: 5 secrets every couple can learn from their love story

As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announce their pregnancy, fans and Bollywood alike are celebrating this beautiful chapter in their lives. Their journey together also offers valuable lessons on maintaining a healthy and loving relationship. Here are five tips inspired by the couple’s bond.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 02:17 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pregnancy: 5 secrets every couple can learn from their love story
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, have thrilled fans by announcing that they are expecting their first child. Beyond their joy, their relationship provides inspiring lessons on love, respect, and partnership. Here are five relationship tips from their journey together.

1. Prioritise privacy

Katrina and Vicky have always maintained a level of privacy in their relationship, choosing to share personal moments with the public only when they feel comfortable. This has helped them build a strong, grounded bond away from the constant media scrutiny.

2. Open communication

Both stars value honest and candid conversations. Katrina appreciates Vicky’s straightforward feedback, while Vicky trusts Katrina’s insights, especially when it comes to work or personal choices. Open dialogue keeps their relationship transparent and strong.

3. Mutual respect

They admire each other’s dedication and qualities. Vicky often praises Katrina’s discipline and determination, while Katrina respects Vicky’s grounded nature and devotion to family. Mutual respect is central to their lasting bond.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pregnancy: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday shower love on parents-to-be, 'Screaming crying all at once...'

4. Support each other’s growth

Whether it’s Katrina’s professional ventures or Vicky’s acting projects, they encourage one another to follow their passions and dreams, providing unwavering support along the way.

5. Embrace differences

Despite having contrasting personalities; Katrina being goal-driven and Vicky more spontaneous, they complement each other, showing how differences can strengthen a relationship rather than weaken it.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sharad Navratri 2025: Are Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami falling on same day?
Sharad Navratri 2025: Are Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami falling on same day?
Who is Mithun Manhas? Frontrunner for BCCI President's post, who outshines Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh in the race
Who is Mithun Manhas? Frontrunner for BCCI President's post, who outshines Soura
Amitabh Bachchan gives away free helmets to fans, says 'each day is a learning': Watch
Amitabh Bachchan gives away free helmets to fans, says 'each day is a learning'
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Amid tense atmosphere, Fakhar Zaman stops to sign autographs for Indian fans; pic goes viral
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Amid tense atmosphere, Fakhar Zaman stops to sign aut
Shardiya Navratri 2025: 7 must-visit places to experience magic of Ramlila in Delhi-NCR
Navratri 2025: 7 must-visit places to experience magic of Ramlila in Delhi-NCR
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE