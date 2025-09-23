Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pregnancy: 5 secrets every couple can learn from their love story

As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announce their pregnancy, fans and Bollywood alike are celebrating this beautiful chapter in their lives. Their journey together also offers valuable lessons on maintaining a healthy and loving relationship. Here are five tips inspired by the couple’s bond.

1. Prioritise privacy

Katrina and Vicky have always maintained a level of privacy in their relationship, choosing to share personal moments with the public only when they feel comfortable. This has helped them build a strong, grounded bond away from the constant media scrutiny.

2. Open communication

Both stars value honest and candid conversations. Katrina appreciates Vicky’s straightforward feedback, while Vicky trusts Katrina’s insights, especially when it comes to work or personal choices. Open dialogue keeps their relationship transparent and strong.

3. Mutual respect

They admire each other’s dedication and qualities. Vicky often praises Katrina’s discipline and determination, while Katrina respects Vicky’s grounded nature and devotion to family. Mutual respect is central to their lasting bond.

4. Support each other’s growth

Whether it’s Katrina’s professional ventures or Vicky’s acting projects, they encourage one another to follow their passions and dreams, providing unwavering support along the way.

5. Embrace differences

Despite having contrasting personalities; Katrina being goal-driven and Vicky more spontaneous, they complement each other, showing how differences can strengthen a relationship rather than weaken it.