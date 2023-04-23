Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Katrina Kaif turns heads in a pastel anarkali worth Rs 7.5 lakh for Eid bash

Dressed in sequin details and a plunging neckline, full-sleeve maxi-length chicken work anarkali by the designer Tarun Tahiliani, the actress looked lovely, radiating a natural glow.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 11:02 PM IST

Katrina Kaif turns heads in a pastel anarkali worth Rs 7.5 lakh for Eid bash
Katrina Kaif turns heads in a pastel anarkali worth Rs 7.5 lakh for Eid bash

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is loved for her beauty as well as her unique fashion sense. Her unique outfit choices make her stand out and fashion lovers die for her. Whenever she is spotted, fans can't take their eyes off her. Something similar happened when the actress arrived at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid party on April 22, 2023.

Actually, Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush hosted a party for friends and family. It included Salman Khan, Shahnaz Gill, Sohail Khan, Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan and others. However, it was Katrina Kaif who grabbed the attention.

Katrina Kaif's Eid look

Dressed in sequin details and a plunging neckline, full-sleeve maxi-length chicken work anarkali by the designer Tarun Tahiliani, the actress looked lovely, radiating a natural glow. The dupatta had an embellished border and light motifs all over.

342397669-760210585573004-8938655530830051622-n

Katrina accessorized her getup for the night with her rings and earrings. Light accessories completed her look. He kept his hair open and did nude makeup. Talking about the price of Katrina's dress, it is 7.5 lakh rupees.

Katrina Kaif's upcoming projects

The Bollywood diva was last seen in Phone Bhoot. Now, she has a couple of projects that everyone's been waiting for with the next being Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She also has Jee Le Zaraa, Merry Christmas, among other movies. Fans sure can't wait to see her back on the big screens!

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From count out to Aromatherapy, follow these tips to manage your anxiety triggers
Step inside luxurious multi-crore homes of Indian billionaires, from Mukesh Ambani to DMart's Radhakishan Damani
Dior Fashion Show: From Khushi Kapoor to Masaba Gupta, celebs who stun at Mumbai show, see pics
Nia Sharma looks sizzling hot in bold outfits, shares sexy photos on Instagram
Step inside Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Nysa Devgan-Yug's luxurious Mumbai home 'Shivshakti'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Mohammed Siraj sends Jos Buttler's middle stump flying during RCB vs RR match
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.