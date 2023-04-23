Katrina Kaif turns heads in a pastel anarkali worth Rs 7.5 lakh for Eid bash

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is loved for her beauty as well as her unique fashion sense. Her unique outfit choices make her stand out and fashion lovers die for her. Whenever she is spotted, fans can't take their eyes off her. Something similar happened when the actress arrived at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid party on April 22, 2023.

Actually, Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush hosted a party for friends and family. It included Salman Khan, Shahnaz Gill, Sohail Khan, Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan and others. However, it was Katrina Kaif who grabbed the attention.

Katrina Kaif's Eid look

Dressed in sequin details and a plunging neckline, full-sleeve maxi-length chicken work anarkali by the designer Tarun Tahiliani, the actress looked lovely, radiating a natural glow. The dupatta had an embellished border and light motifs all over.

Katrina accessorized her getup for the night with her rings and earrings. Light accessories completed her look. He kept his hair open and did nude makeup. Talking about the price of Katrina's dress, it is 7.5 lakh rupees.

Katrina Kaif's upcoming projects

The Bollywood diva was last seen in Phone Bhoot. Now, she has a couple of projects that everyone's been waiting for with the next being Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She also has Jee Le Zaraa, Merry Christmas, among other movies. Fans sure can't wait to see her back on the big screens!