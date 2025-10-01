Katrina Kaif’s trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares no-gym workout routine with these simple exercises to cut belly fat this festive season

Stay fit this festive season with Yasmin Karachiwala’s no-gym, no-equipment workout. Six simple exercises target the abs, help reduce belly fat and maintain a toned core with minimal effort.

The festive season is finally here! It's time for joy, sweets, and celebrations, but they often come with extra kilos. Thankfully, you can enjoy the festivities without guilt, as celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has shared a simple, no-gym, no-equipment workout routine.

Yasmin, who has trained Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif, is known for creating easy, effective routines that anyone can follow at home. Ideal for people with packed schedules who still want to stay fit and look their best.

In a recent Instagram post, Yasmin shared a six-move routine designed to cut belly fat. She recommends doing three sets of 15 reps for each exercise for best results. Let’s take a closer look at these moves:

Curl-Up

This exercise targets the upper abs. Lie flat on your back with knees bent and feet on the floor. Place your hands behind your head and lift your upper back off the ground, engaging your core.

Reverse Curls

Focus on your lower abs with this move. Lie on your back, bring your knees toward your chest, and lift your hips slightly off the floor using your lower core muscles.

Crisscross

For obliques, lie on the floor and lift both legs into the air. Move them in a scissor-like motion while keeping your core tight. This also improves side abdominal strength.

Curl-Up

Lift your legs into a tabletop (90-degree) position and curl your upper body upwards, engaging the core more intensely. This version increases resistance and challenges the abdominal muscles further.

Straight Leg Lifts

Lie on your back and extend your legs straight. Slowly lift them and lower them without touching the floor. This move targets the lower abs and hip flexors while building core control.

Alternate Heel Touch

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat. Reach side-to-side to touch your heels, engage your obliques to enhance overall core stability.

These exercises are simple, yet highly effective. It takes only a few minutes per day to make a noticeable difference in reducing belly fat, tightening the core, and improving posture. Combined with mindful eating during the festive season, this routine can help you enjoy celebrations without worrying about extra weight.