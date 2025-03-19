In her latest post, she demonstrated a set of exercises aimed at toning the glutes and quads, helping followers achieve a sculpted physique.

Bollywood fans and fitness enthusiasts alike look to celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala for workout inspiration. Known for training A-listers like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone, Yasmin often shares fitness tips and routines on Instagram. In her latest post, she demonstrated a set of exercises aimed at toning the glutes and quads, helping followers achieve a sculpted physique.

On Tuesday, Yasmin posted a workout video on Instagram, captioned, "Let's tone those legs! Include these exercises in your lower body workout for a crazy burn." If you're looking to build strength and definition in your legs, here are six exercises from her routine:

Exercises for Glutes

Romanian Deadlift (RDL): This exercise focuses on the glutes and hamstrings. Keep a slight bend in the knees and hinge at the hips while lowering the weight, ensuring proper form for maximum effectiveness.

Single-Leg Squat: Balancing on one leg while lowering into a squat enhances stability, coordination, and glute activation, contributing to well-defined legs.

Kettlebell Swing: A powerful movement targeting the glutes, hamstrings, and core. Generating power from the hips while maintaining posture ensures the best results.

Exercises for Quads

Forward Lunge: Step forward in a controlled manner, ensuring the front knee stays aligned with the ankle. This movement strengthens the quads while improving balance and flexibility.

Goblet Squat: Holding a kettlebell or dumbbell close to the chest, this squat variation builds quad strength while improving posture and core stability.

Stationary Lunge: A classic move that isolates and strengthens the quads. Keeping the torso upright and engaging the core enhances form and stability.

Incorporating these exercises into your workout routine can help sculpt and tone your legs, just like Bollywood’s fittest stars. Yasmin’s workout tips continue to inspire fitness lovers to stay active and achieve their body goals.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra turns heads at Mumbai airport in a Rs 1 lakh Dior co-ord set