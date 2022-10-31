Search icon
Katrina Kaif's mother-in-law feeds her sweet potato; know its health benefits

Sweet potato is rich in vitamins and minerals. Sweet potato also protects cells from destruction.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 10:33 PM IST

Benefits of sweet potato

Recently, Katrina Kaif made quite a revelation about her married life on The Kapil Sharma Show where she had come for the promotions of her upcoming horror-comedy movie 'Phone Bhoot'. She revealed that her mother-in-law makes sweet potatoes for her because of her regular diet. 

As we all know sweet potatoes have many health benefits as it is rich in vitamins and minerals.

Sweet potato is not only tasty but also nutritious. Eating sweet potatoes in winter has many health benefits. Vitamin A and beta-carotene are found in good amounts in it. You can eat sweet potatoes by boiling or roasting them. It reduces the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and cancer to a great extent. 

Check out these 5 foods to strengthen your immune system

Sweet potatoes contain good amounts of vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin B, and vitamin D. It contains more starch than potatoes. It is rich in fat, carbohydrate, protein, calories, and fiber. Eating sweet potatoes increases immunity. It is very beneficial for the heart and kidneys. The calcium, magnesium, phosphorous, potassium, thiamine, and carotenoids present in sweet potatoes help in strengthening bones. Sweet potato also protects cells from destruction. So, if you haven't already tried sweet potato then this is the time to try it out. 

Know in detail the benefits of eating roasted sweet potato 

1. Sweet potato for diabetes
Eating sweet potatoes is beneficial for diabetics. The compound present in sweet potatoes helps in controlling blood sugar. To keep blood sugar under control, you can boil sweet potatoes and eat them. But if your blood sugar level has increased, then sweet potato should be consumed only on the advice of the doctor.

2. Sweet potato for eyesight
Consuming sweet potatoes is very beneficial to keep the eyes healthy. Beta-carotene and vitamin A are found in large amounts in sweet potatoes. These nutrients keep the eyes healthy and reduce the risk of eye diseases. Sweet potato boosts immunity.

3. Helpful in reducing weight 
Sweet potatoes contain fiber, which aids in weight loss. Sweet potatoes prevent fat cells from growing. Sweet potatoes reduce inflammation in your body. By eating a bowl of roasted sweet potatoes, you feel less hungry, which helps in reducing weight gradually.

4. Reduce the risk of cancer 
Sweet potato reduces the risk of cancer to a great extent. Carotenoids present in sweet potatoes can reduce the risk of cancer. In addition, sweet potatoes are high in another natural compound called anthocyanins, which may reduce the chances of getting colorectal cancer. But if you are a cancer patient, then consume it only on the advice of the doctor. The risk of cancer is reduced by including sweet potatoes in the diet.

5. Sweet potato for heart health
To improve heart health, you must include sweet potatoes in your diet. It lowers bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol. It reduces the risk of heart disease to a great extent.

 

 

 

