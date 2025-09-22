Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Katrina Kaif’s simple morning routine at 42: Secret to her natural glow and radiant skin, from detox drink to yoga

Katrina Kaif reveals her simple morning routine for a natural glow. From warm water with ginger and lemon to light yoga and a minimalist skincare approach, her consistent habits focus on hydration, wellness, and balance, proving true beauty starts with self-care.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 11:01 AM IST

Katrina Kaif’s simple morning routine at 42: Secret to her natural glow and radiant skin, from detox drink to yoga
Katrina Kaif has always been admired not just for her acting skills but also for her radiant skin and timeless beauty. At 42, she continues to look youthful and fresh, and the secret lies in her disciplined lifestyle and simple morning routine. Unlike elaborate beauty regimens, Katrina swears by consistency and natural practices that help her maintain her glow inside and out.

Hydration first

Katrina Kaif starts her morning routine by drinking two to three glasses of warm water, often infused with ginger or lemon. This detox drink ritual, which she has followed for years, helps in detoxification, improves digestion, and keeps the body hydrated. Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, while lemon provides a healthy dose of vitamin C that supports collagen production and naturally brightens the skin. This combination gives her skin a refreshed and radiant look from within.

Stretching and yoga

After hydration, Katrina prefers light stretching or simple yoga postures. She believes that gentle movement in the morning helps awaken the body, improve blood circulation, and release any stiffness. More than just exercise, it sets a positive tone for the day by calming the mind and boosting energy levels. This holistic approach ensures that her inner well-being reflects on her skin.

A minimalist beauty philosophy

While many celebrities rely on heavy makeup, Katrina takes a minimalist approach. On non-shoot days, she avoids layering products and instead lets her skin breathe. She focuses on nourishing and protecting her skin through a healthy diet, hydration, and clean skincare, which prevents dullness and enhances her natural glow.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to welcome their baby in October, actress in third trimester now: Report

The secret behind her glow

What makes Katrina’s beauty routine effective is consistency. She doesn’t believe in shortcuts or quick fixes. Instead, she prioritises small, mindful habits every day, hydration, gentle movement, and rest. These simple practices support digestion, improve circulation, and reduce stress, all of which are key factors in maintaining youthful and glowing skin.

Katrina Kaif’s morning routine proves that achieving a natural glow doesn’t require expensive products or complex treatments. Her focus on hydration, light yoga, and minimalism shows that true beauty begins with self-care and discipline. For anyone looking to improve their skin health, her lifestyle offers easy and practical inspiration.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
