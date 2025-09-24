Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Katrina Kaif reveals her GO-TO avocado smoothie recipe for healthy start

Katrina Kaif's avocado smoothie recipe has gone viral. It is packed with nutrients, serves as her go-to fitness drink, and now, fans can try it too.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 07:21 PM IST

Katrina Kaif reveals her GO-TO avocado smoothie recipe for healthy start
Katrina Kaif has always been admired for her fitness and radiant beauty. She is considered one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood, and her secret lies not only in her gym routines but also in her eating and drinking habits. Recently, food blogger Prachi Agarkar recreated one of Katrina's favourite recipes, an avocado smoothie. This recipe was originally shared by Katrina on Mini Mathur's food show, The Mini Truck, back in 2017 and is now gaining popularity on Instagram.

Katrina’s fitness and diet secrets

Katrina Kaif has often talked about how fitness is not just about exercise but also about nutrition. From Pilates to strength training, the actress works hard on her body. But to balance her workouts, she relies on nutrient-rich foods that fuel her day.

Smoothies are a regular part of her diet, and her avocado smoothie stands out as one of her all-time favourites. Packed with healthy fats, vitamins, and refreshing flavours, it’s the perfect post-workout drink or even a wholesome breakfast option.

The viral recipe

The avocado smoothie recipe came back into the limelight when Prachi Agarkar, a popular food blogger, recreated it on Instagram. The video quickly went viral, gathering more than 1.6 million views in just a few days. Fans loved how easy and quick the recipe was, making it accessible for anyone to try at home.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares healthy brownie recipe for dessert lovers

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ingredients for Katrina Kaif’s avocado smoothie

  • Half an avocado: Rich in healthy fats and vitamins.
  • One banana: Natural sweetness and a dose of potassium.
  • 4–5 mint leaves: Adds freshness and helps digestion.
  • Chia seeds: packed with fibre, omega-3s, and antioxidants.
  • Lemon juice: A tangy boost of Vitamin C.
  • Coconut oil: Good for energy and healthy fats.
  • Ice cubes: To keep it chilled and refreshing.
  • 1 tsp cocoa powder: For flavour and antioxidants.
  • Water to blend everything smoothly.

Method

To make Katrina Kaif’s smoothie, you just add all the ingredients to a blender and mix until smooth. That’s it! In less than five minutes, you’ll have a glass of creamy, refreshing, and nutrient-packed goodness ready to drink.

ALSO READ: 5 Celebrity-inspired healthy recipes that are easy to make at home

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
