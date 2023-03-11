Katrina Kaif net worth: From luxurious apartments to imported cars, expensive things owned by Bollywood diva

Katrina Kaif net worth: Bollywood diva owns luxurious apartments and cars; check here

Katrina Kaif started her acting career in the year 2003 with the film Boom. Today his career is at the pinnacle of success. It is not easy for any Bollywood actress to reach this point. In her career, Katrina has done many such films whose characters have settled in people's minds. Among them, there are many wonderful films like Namastey London, Ek Tha Tiger, Dhoom 3 and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Katrina is one of the rich actresses in the film industry. Today we are going to tell you about Katrina's total net worth.

Katrina Kaif is one of those actresses who earn huge amounts not only from her films but also through advertisements. According to media reports, she charges up to Rs 10 or 12 crores for one of her films. Not only this, Katrina Kaif also charges a hefty amount by shooting advertisements for many big brands like Lux, Panasonic and Oppo. It is being told on the basis of reports that Katrina charges a fee of Rs 6 to 7 crores for each of her ads. According to media reports, his total net worth is close to Rs 230 crore.

House and vehicles

Katrina Kaif lives in a luxurious apartment in Mumbai. In this house, she has put all the best things of her choice. It is said that the cost of his apartment is Rs 8 crore. Not only this, apart from Mumbai, Katrina Kaif also has a luxurious bungalow in London. The cost of which is said to be around Rs 10 crore. Katrina is also very fond of cars. Her vehicle collection includes Audi Q3 worth 42 lakhs, Mercedes ML350 worth 50 lakhs and Audi Q7 worth 80 lakhs.

