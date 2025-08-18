Katrina Kaif fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares healthy brownie recipe for dessert lovers

Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares a guilt-free recipe of healthy apple brownies, proving dieting doesn’t mean giving up taste.

Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, best known for training stars like Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, has a guilt-free solution for sweet cravings. She recently shared a recipe for healthy apple brownies that promises all the indulgence of a dessert but with a healthy twist.

Ingredients for healthy apple brownies

Ingredients You’ll Need:

1 peeled apple

1 egg

half a cup of cocoa powder

1 tsp baking powder

1 tbsp coconut powder

Optional: maple syrup, vanilla extract, pinch of salt, chocolate chips

Step-by-Step Method:

1. Preheat your oven to 180°C and line a brownie pan with baking paper.

2. Cut the apple into chunks. Add the apple pieces, egg, cocoa powder, maple syrup, coconut flour, and baking powder into a blender. Blend everything until smooth and lump-free.

3. Pour the mixture into the brownie pan.

4. Bake for 20–27 minutes, or until cooked through.

5. Allow the brownies to cool completely at room temperature before slicing.

Now you can enjoy guilt-free snacking without any regrets.