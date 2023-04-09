Search icon
Katrina Kaif fitness regime: Know how actress keeps her body perfectly toned

Katrina once mentioned in her Instagram post that fitness trainer and Pilates expert, Yasmin Karachiwala, focuses on her 'one body part' at a time.

Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

There is no doubt that Katrina Kaif has a really perfect body. The Bollywood beauty has enthralled the audience with her scintillating dance moves in several films. We love them! It is very evident that she works hard to keep herself fit and toned.

But have you ever wondered how she manages all this? Well, she keeps on making new changes in her workouts. So, it is most important for you to keep experimenting with your workouts once Katrina revealed that she has always loved going to the gym and is currently working on her muscles through Pilates.

What is Pilates?

It is a physical fitness system, consisting of low-impact exercises to promote muscle mass and core strength. It gained popularity only a few years ago, however, as it was invented by Joseph Pilates in the 1920s.

What can Pilates do for your body?

Joseph Pilates called these exercises 'controlology', as they aimed to increase muscle control and strengthen core strength. Pilates builds your body's core strength and it targets the hips, glutes, lower back, pelvis, etc.

Strong muscles are what can create a well-toned body. Which is everyone's dream. In addition, Pilates is credited with contributing to body posture. It also increases flexibility and, over time, can help prevent injury, especially back-related.

Katrina trusts Pilates

Katrina once mentioned in her Instagram post that fitness trainer and Pilates expert, Yasmin Karachiwala, focuses on her 'one body part' at a time. 

