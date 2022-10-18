Search icon
Kati Bihu 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp messages and greetings to share with family and loved ones

An auspicious festival called Kati Bihu or Kongali Bihu is observed yearly in Assam. Here are some messages and wishes to share with your closed ones.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 09:52 AM IST

Kati Bihu, also known as Kongali Bihu, will be observed on October 18, this year. Along with Bhogali Bihu and Rongali Bihu, it is one of the three most significant festivals for the Assamese people. They put clay lamps outside their dwellings on this auspicious day and adorn the sacred basil plant with lights and garlands. We have compiled a wide collection of Happy Kati Bihu wishes that you can send to your loved ones on the festival day. 
 
The Assamese commemorate Kati Bihu on the first day of the Kati month of the Assamese calendar every year. The state's harvest season officially begins when it happens, which is normally in the middle of October. Also read: Rama Ekadashi 2022: Oct 21 or 22? Here's exact date, significance, shubh muhurat, vidhi
 
Kati Bahu 2022: Wishes, messages and greetings
  1. I pray this celebration brings you and your loved ones the utmost happiness and unending delight. I wish you a very happy Kati Bihu.
  2. Best wishes for Kati Bihu! During the Kati Bihu celebration, we see an end to all the sorrow and pain. We also celebrate and hope for a happier and more successful future that is free from hunger and is filled with lots of grains.
  3. Let's take advantage of this auspicious holiday to show gratitude to the farmers who use the ultimate gift from the almighty - Kati Bihu - so wisely, and to the land and crops that feed us all year long.
  4. Here's hoping that as we light the lamps outside our homes, your life will be illuminated with fresh aspirations and triumphs. Happy Kati Bihu!
  5. Let's dance away our worries on Kati Bihu.
  6. It is time to put an end to all the suffering and pain, to celebrate the new harvest, to seek the god's ultimate blessings, and to hope for a happy and prosperous future - Happy Kati Bihu.
  7. On the occasion of Kati Bihu, I wish you a life full of prospects for development and prosperity.
  8. Sincere greetings on this blessed occasion of Kati Bihu. I hope the joyous occasion brings you all good fortune and ushers in a better and healthier future.
