Ghaziabad man thrashed by wife while shopping with girlfriend on Karwa Chauth, video viral

Today, all women are keeping fast in prayer for the long health of their husbands. While millions of women are all dressed up and ready to break the fast after moon rising, a video is going viral on social media from Ghaziabad where a man is caught red-handed by his wife while he shops with his girlfriend.

In the video, a woman is seen beating a man who is shopping at a local market. It later gets clear that the man is the husband of the aforesaid woman and he was at the market shopping with his girlfriend for Karwa Chauth. Later on, some other women also join the lady in thrashing the man and his girlfriend.

This video was shared by a Twitter user Yogesh Tiwari and it has so far gathered over 8000 views and 166 likes.

Karwa Chauth is followed every year on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha, Karwa Chauth is observed, as per the Hindu calendar. During the fast, married women perform different rituals and conclude the vrat after the moonrise.

There could be a slight delay in moonrise time because of the weather conditions and the recent spell of rain in many cities. Moon is expected to be seen around 8.09 pm today.