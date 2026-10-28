Karwa Chauth 2026: When can you see moon and end fast? Know about date, 'puja muhurta' and 'puja samagri'

Karwa Chauth will be observed on October 29, 2026, with women keeping a fast from sunrise until moonrise and performing the evening puja for the well-being and long life of their husbands.

Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival mainly observed by women in northern India. On this day, women traditionally keep a fast from sunrise until they see the Moon and offer prayers.

The festival is associated with prayers for the good health, happiness and long life of husbands. In 2026, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on Thursday, October 29. The festival falls on the fourth day, or Chaturthi, of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. The date is determined by the lunar calendar and the local Moon position.

Karwa Chauth 2026 Chaturthi timings

According to the given timings, Chaturthi will begin at 1:06 AM on October 29 and end at 10:09 PM the same day. The Moon rises during Tritiya on the evening of October 28. Therefore, Karwa Chauth will be observed on October 29 in India and the UK.

In some parts of the US and Canada, families may observe the festival on October 28 because of differences in local time and Moonrise.

Karwa Chauth fasting time in Delhi-NCR

In Delhi-NCR, the fast will begin after sunrise at around 6:31 AM on October 29. Women traditionally have their Sargi meal before sunrise and then observe the fast without food or water until the Moon is sighted, depending on their family traditions.

The fast is traditionally broken after Moonrise and the completion of the evening rituals.

Karwa Chauth puja muhurat 2026

The Karwa Chauth puja in Delhi-NCR will be performed between 5:38 PM and 6:56 PM. During the puja, women worship Karwa Mata along with Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya.

A diya is lit and a karwa filled with water is prepared. Women also listen to the Karwa Chauth vrat katha. In many families, women sit together in a circle, exchange their karwas and pray for a happy and long married life.

Karwa Chauth 2026 moonrise time in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

The Moon is expected to rise at around 8:17 PM on October 29 in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad. Moonrise can vary depending on the location. People in eastern cities such as Kolkata and Patna may see the Moon earlier, while those in western cities including Mumbai and Ahmedabad may have to wait longer.

Women observing the fast should check the local Panchang for the exact Moonrise time in their city.

If clouds or haze block the Moon, the fast may continue until the Moon becomes visible, according to the family's traditional practice.

Karwa Chauth 2026 puja samagri

Devotees can keep the following items ready for the Karwa Chauth rituals:

Chauth Mata photo for worship

Traditional sringar items such as a saree, comb, sindoor, bangles, mehendi, nail polish and bindi

Puja thali

Diya

Incense sticks

Fresh flowers

Kumkum

Fruits and sweets

Kheer and other prasad

Red cloth to cover the stool where the Chauth Mata photo is placed

Sieve or chalni for the Moon-sighting ritual

Karwa or earthen pot

Water or milk to fill the karwa

Coins or other small offerings

Karwa Chauth vrat katha book

Women can also keep their traditional nine sringar items ready as part of the festival preparations.

How is the Moon-sighting ritual performed?

The sieve or chalni is traditionally used to look at the Moon during the evening ritual. Women offer prayers to the Moon and then look at their husband through the sieve before breaking their fast. The exact rituals can vary between families and regions, so devotees should follow their customary practices along with the local Panchang timings.