Karwa Chauth 2025: Why women fast for their husbands’ long life and happiness?

Karwa Chauth 2025, falling on October 10, is a festival celebrated by married women, who fast from sunrise to moonrise for the well-being and long life of their husbands. Rooted in devotion, tradition, and legendary tales, the festival continues to be a symbol of love and marital bonding.

Tradition of Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is an ancient Hindu festival, observed mainly by married women in North India. The fast is observed from sunrise to moonrise, during which women abstain from food and water. The day involves rituals, prayers, and gatherings, where women dress in festive attire, apply henna, and offer prayers for their husbands’ health and longevity. The fast is broken only after sighting the moon and performing the customary rituals, symbolising love, devotion, and marital harmony.

The name of the festival itself reflects its traditions: 'Karwa' means an earthen pot used to offer water to the moon, and 'Chauth' refers to the fourth day of the month of Kartik, when the festival is held. References to Karwa Chauth can even be found in the ancient epic Mahabharata, showing how old and significant this tradition is.

The legendary story behind festival

One of the most famous stories linked to Karwa Chauth is that of Queen Veervati. On her first Karwa Chauth, she fasted devotedly for her husband’s health and long life but struggled to complete the fast due to weakness. Her brothers, worried about her, tricked her into believing that the moon had risen by using mirrors. She broke her fast early, and soon after, she was devastated to hear that her husband had died.

Overcome with grief, Veervati prayed with complete devotion, and miraculously, her husband was brought back to life. Since then, women observe Karwa Chauth to pray for their husbands’ long lives, keeping the spirit of devotion and love alive through generations.