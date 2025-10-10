Karwa Chauth 2025: WhatsApp wishes, greetings, quotes and messages to send to your loved ones

Happy Karwa Chauth 2025: Here are special wishes, messages to share with your friends and family on October 10.

Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival, particularly celebrated in North India, where married women observe a day-long fast from sunrise to moonrise to pray for their husbands' long life and well-being. The festival involves a pre-dawn meal (sargi), rituals like the evening puja and storytelling, and concludes with breaking the fast after moon sighting. While traditionally for married women, unmarried women also participate, seeking blessings for a desirable husband.

Here are WhatsApp wishes, greetings, quotes and messages to send to your loved ones:

Whatsapp wishes

1. May this Karwa Chauth bring love and happiness to your life.

2. Wishing you a joyous Karwa Chauth filled with love and blessings.

3. May your fast bring you closer to your beloved and fill your life with happiness.

4. Sending love and prayers on this special day of Karwa Chauth.

5. May your bond with your partner shine brighter than the moon tonight.

6. Here's wishing you a Karwa Chauth full of love, laughter, and eternal happiness.

7. May your fast be easy and your love be endless.

8. Wishing you a beautiful day of devotion and love.

9. May the moonlight fill your life with endless joy and love.

10. Happy Karwa Chauth! May your love story be as eternal as the moon.

Karwa Chauth greetings

1. May the sindoor testify your prayers, the mangal sutra remind you of promises that bind you, and the colour of mehndi prove the depths of your love.

2. Happy Karwa Chauth! The difference between a great marriage and an extraordinary marriage is life-long friendship and never-ending love.

3. Happy Karva Chauth! Karwa Chauth is meant to celebrate the goals and achievements that fill your life with happiness.

4. Happy Karwa Chauth! You are my greatest love and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to keep you happy.

5. I will always be true to you. Happy Karwa Chauth! Wishing you glorious, happiness-filled moments with your loved ones on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth!

Karwa Chauth quotes:

1. "Love multiplies when you sacrifice together — Happy Karwa Chauth!"

2. "True love shines bright even in the darkest nights — just like Karwa Chauth moon."

3. "A day of fasting, a lifetime of love."

4. "On this Karwa Chauth, may your love story be as eternal as the moon."

5. "Fasting for love is the sweetest devotion one can have."

6. "Love is not just about holding hands, but holding hearts."

7. "The moon witnesses the purest love — Happy Karwa Chauth to all lovebirds!"

8. "Karwa Chauth teaches us the power of patience and the strength of love."

9. "Together, we fast; together, we feast. That’s the spirit of Karwa Chauth."

10. "The essence of Karwa Chauth lies in cherishing your loved ones with all your heart."

Karwa Chauth messages

1. May the blessing of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati bring love and happiness into your marriage.

2. May your marriage last long and be filled with blessings! Let’s celebrate this auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth with happiness and joy!

3. May Goddess Parvati showers her blessings upon you and your family!

4. May the festival of Karwa Chauth bring hope, smiles and good luck in your life! Have a blessed day!

5. As you celebrate the bond of marriage, here is wishing you a life of love and togetherness, today and always.

6. Happy Karwa Chauth! Hope this day strengthens the bond of love between you two.

7. May the Almighty bless you with a happy and long married life. Happy Karwa Chauth!