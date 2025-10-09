Karwa Chauth 2025: What is Sargi? What does it represents? Check list of items in the thali, timings

Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth or Karak Chaturthi is among various festivals celebrated in India when Hindu married women observe a day-long fast, from sunrise to moonrise, during which they neither eat and even abstain from drinking water while praying for the long life, health, and prosperity of their husbands. This is an age-old tradition that has been followed by Indian women with much fervour.

This year, the Karwa Chauth festival will take place on October 10. The festival is not just about wives and husbands but also strengthens the bond between a mother-in-law and her daughter-in-law as the mother blesses her daughter for a happy, prosperous, and long married life.

What is Sargi?

Sargi is a special meal in the context of Karwa Chauth that is consumed before sunrise, which includes food items that provide energy to the body with the aim that the women will remain active and energetic throughout the day, even without eating. It is traditionally prepared by the mother-in-law who offers this to her daughter-in-law, and both then eat together. The items are nourishing and contain a balance. There are many items in a Sargi thali, they are:

-Kheer (Sweet Rice Pudding): Symbol of sweetness and harmony in married life.

-Dry Fruits: Provide strength and energy for the day-long fast.

-Fruits: Keep the body hydrated and maintain energy levels.

-Indian Sweets (Mithai): Represent joy, prosperity, and positive energy.

-Coconut Water: Helps maintain hydration during the fast.

-Milk: Keeps the stomach full and adds nourishment.

-Pudding or Halwa: Considered auspicious and fulfilling.

-Paratha: Adds satiety and energy for the fasting hours.

-Cotton Feni: A traditional sweet consumed as part of Sargi.

-Tea: Keeps one refreshed before the fast begins.

-Mathri: A crispy snack for lasting energy through the day.

What are the timings for Karwa Chauth 2025

Chaturthi Tithi begins - October 9 at 10:54 pm

Chaturthi Tithi ends - October 10 at 7:38 pm

The Karwa Chauth puja muhurta will last 1 hour and 14 minutes, starting at 5:57 pm on October 10 and ending at 7:11 pm. Like many Hindu festivals, Karwa Chauth is based on the lunar calendar and falls on the fourth day (Chaturthi Tithi).