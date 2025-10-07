Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

This Haryana city tops list with most billionaires, richest has Rs 39936 crore net worth, name is...

Air India sees another incident as Colombo-Chennai flight carrying 158 passengers cancelled due to...

BAD News For Pakistan: India to bring 5th Gen fighter jet, to compete with F-35, name is..., developed by...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces BIG Diwali gift for sanitation workers, ​Rs 5 lakh free treatment Ayushman card for...

Buying gold in cash? Know how much is allowed and are PAN, Aadhaar required? Here's all you need to know

Karwa Chauth 2025: Why women fast for their husbands’ long life and happiness?

Karwa Chauth 2025: Trendy mehndi designs to try this festive season

Pakistan's Jaffar Express attacked again near Sindh-Balochistan border, rescue ops underway; Baloch insurgents claim responsibility

Anil Ambani strikes JACKPOT amid tough times, set to gain Rs 1000000000 from THIS deal

Lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who tried to hurl shoe at CJI BR Gavai, reveals reason behind his actions: 'God made...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Air India sees another incident as Colombo-Chennai flight carrying 158 passengers cancelled due to...

Air India sees another incident as Colombo-Chennai flight cancelled due to...

BAD News For Pakistan: India to bring 5th Gen fighter jet, to compete with F-35, name is..., developed by...

BAD News For Pakistan: India to bring 5th Gen fighter jet, to compete with F-35,

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces BIG Diwali gift for sanitation workers, ​Rs 5 lakh free treatment Ayushman card for...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces BIG Diwali gift for sanitation workers

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Karwa Chauth 2025: Trendy mehndi designs to try this festive season

Karwa Chauth 2025 will be celebrated on October 10. Discover eight stunning mehendi designs to make your festive look unforgettable.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 12:32 PM IST

Karwa Chauth 2025: Trendy mehndi designs to try this festive season
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Karwa Chauth is one of the most special festivals for married women across India. On this day, women observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for their husbands’ long life and prosperity. Along with dressing up in traditional attire and jewellery, applying mehendi (henna) is a must-have ritual that symbolises love, beauty, and good fortune.

In 2025, Karwa Chauth falls on October 10, and this year, you can elevate your festive charm with unique mehendi designs. Whether you love traditional patterns or minimalistic art, here are some trending designs to inspire your Karwa Chauth look.

Heart-shaped mehendi

Untitled-design-1The design features half-hearts on each palm that form a complete heart when hands are joined. It’s a creative and romantic way to symbolise togetherness and affection, ideal for newlyweds or couples.

Traditional Indian mehendi

Untitled-design-2If you adore timeless beauty, the traditional Indian mehendi design will never go out of style. These designs include classic designs which cover the hands and arms beautifully.

Arabic mehendi design

Untitled-design-3Arabic mehendi designs are renowned for their bold strokes, open spaces, and floral patterns, which create a graceful look without appearing too heavy. The design usually flows diagonally across the hands and arms, giving an airy and elegant appeal.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2025: Bollywood-inspired ethnic outfit and jewellery ideas for festive look

Mandala mehendi design

Untitled-design-4The Mandala design starts with a central circle on the palm, and it expands outward in intricate circular patterns that symbolise the universe and balance.

Couple portrait mehendi

Untitled-design-6Try the couple portrait mehendi design. It features a detailed drawing of the bride and groom right on your hands. This modern trend is becoming popular for weddings and Karwa Chauth celebrations alike.

ALSO READ: Google Gemini: 6 AI prompts to create most stunning Karwa Chauth 2025 pictures

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who owns THIS luxury skyscraper taller than Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s Rs 15000 crore Antilia in Mumbai? He is…, his business is…
Who owns THIS luxury skyscraper taller than Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s Antilia
Who is Fateh Portugal, man linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claims responsibility for multiple shootings in Canada?
Who is Fateh Portugal, man linked to Bishnoi gang, claims responsibility for...
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Test retirement has limited their options, says former star India cricketer
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Test retirement has limited their options, says form
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Date Update: Election Commission likely to announce Bihar election dates today
Election Commission likely to announce Bihar election dates today
New Zealand's Sophie Devine scripts history, achieves major milestone in ICC Women's World Cup and becomes...
New Zealand's Sophie Devine scripts history, achieves major milestone in ICC CWC
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE