Karwa Chauth 2025: Trendy mehndi designs to try this festive season

Karwa Chauth 2025 will be celebrated on October 10. Discover eight stunning mehendi designs to make your festive look unforgettable.

Karwa Chauth is one of the most special festivals for married women across India. On this day, women observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for their husbands’ long life and prosperity. Along with dressing up in traditional attire and jewellery, applying mehendi (henna) is a must-have ritual that symbolises love, beauty, and good fortune.

In 2025, Karwa Chauth falls on October 10, and this year, you can elevate your festive charm with unique mehendi designs. Whether you love traditional patterns or minimalistic art, here are some trending designs to inspire your Karwa Chauth look.

Heart-shaped m ehendi

The design features half-hearts on each palm that form a complete heart when hands are joined. It’s a creative and romantic way to symbolise togetherness and affection, ideal for newlyweds or couples.

Traditional Indian m ehendi

If you adore timeless beauty, the traditional Indian mehendi design will never go out of style. These designs include classic designs which cover the hands and arms beautifully.

Arabic m ehendi design

Arabic mehendi designs are renowned for their bold strokes, open spaces, and floral patterns, which create a graceful look without appearing too heavy. The design usually flows diagonally across the hands and arms, giving an airy and elegant appeal.

Mandala m ehendi design

The Mandala design starts with a central circle on the palm, and it expands outward in intricate circular patterns that symbolise the universe and balance.

Couple portrait m ehendi

Try the couple portrait mehendi design. It features a detailed drawing of the bride and groom right on your hands. This modern trend is becoming popular for weddings and Karwa Chauth celebrations alike.

