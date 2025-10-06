Karwa Chauth 2025: Style inspiration from Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta

Why 73% of CAT Toppers Choose CAT Online Coaching: The Game-Changing Advantages Traditional Coaching Can't Match
Shining Spaces: Office Cleaning Landscape in Melbourne and Sparkle Office’s Role
Engineering Ethical Innovation: Mohamed Abdul Kadar's Role in Shaping the Future of Automation and Responsible AI
Building Reliable Data Systems Through Privacy, Automation, and Observability: The Research Journey of Chiranjeevi Devi
Creating AI-Enhanced Test Systems: A Scaleble and Reliable Cloud Quality Solution by Jessy Christadoss
Rajkumar Hirani reacts to Donald Trump imposing 100% tariff on foreign films: 'There is no clarity on...'
Bluegod Entertainment Limited to Acquire Legends League Team: An Unconventional Yet Strategic Step toward Future Growth
Boney Kapoor gets emotional as he kisses 'darling daughter' Anshula Kapoor's hand during Gor Dhana ceremony
Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar EXPOSES Tanya Mittal's lies, netizens react as wildcard entrant warns her 'people have seen your mini-skirt videos'
Did Donald Trump warn US about Osama bin Laden one year before 9/11 attacks? His book reveals all...
LIFESTYLE
Ambani ladies are redefining Karwa Chauth fashion with their breathtaking festive styles. From Nita Ambani’s timeless traditional elegance to Radhika Merchant’s modern twist, each look is pure inspiration for your celebration wardrobe this year.
Ambani ladies are setting major festive fashion goals this Karwa Chauth. From regal reds and shimmering sequins to chic fusion outfits and sustainable re-wears, their iconic looks offer perfect inspiration for a stylish and memorable celebration.
For those who adore traditional festive charm, Nita Ambani’s look in a red Gujarati gharchola saree by Anuradha Vakil is pure inspiration. The saree, adorned with intricate gold threadwork and ornate detailing, exudes timeless grace. She completed her look with a regal neckpiece, heavy jhumkas, and gold bangles. A neat bun decorated with a red flower, minimal makeup, and a soft red bindi added the perfect finishing touches.
If you’re in the mood to go unconventional this Karwa Chauth, take notes from Radhika Merchant’s fusion ensemble. Her striking red pre-draped saree paired with sharara pants and a long embroidered jacket by Anamika Khanna made a stunning statement. The outfit’s golden borders and floral motifs added festive sparkle, while her sleek ponytail, pearl accessories, and bold makeup brought a contemporary edge to the look.
Who says bridal wear can’t be reimagined? Shloka Mehta shows how to embrace sustainability with style by revamping her wedding lehenga for a fresh festive look. She reworked its traditional red tones into softer pink hues, making it ideal for Karwa Chauth celebrations. Pairing the ensemble with statement jewellery, henna, and glowing makeup completed her radiant appearance.
Breaking away from the traditional red palette, Isha Ambani dazzled in a shimmering sequinned Sabyasachi saree that radiated elegance. Perfect for those who prefer understated sophistication, this look can be recreated with a crystal-embellished blouse, soft waves, light sindoor, and delicate jewellery for a graceful Karwa Chauth glow.