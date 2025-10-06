Karwa Chauth 2025: Style inspiration from Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta

Ambani ladies are redefining Karwa Chauth fashion with their breathtaking festive styles. From Nita Ambani’s timeless traditional elegance to Radhika Merchant’s modern twist, each look is pure inspiration for your celebration wardrobe this year.

Nita Ambani’s classic red elegance

For those who adore traditional festive charm, Nita Ambani’s look in a red Gujarati gharchola saree by Anuradha Vakil is pure inspiration. The saree, adorned with intricate gold threadwork and ornate detailing, exudes timeless grace. She completed her look with a regal neckpiece, heavy jhumkas, and gold bangles. A neat bun decorated with a red flower, minimal makeup, and a soft red bindi added the perfect finishing touches.

Radhika Merchant’s modern twist to tradition

If you’re in the mood to go unconventional this Karwa Chauth, take notes from Radhika Merchant’s fusion ensemble. Her striking red pre-draped saree paired with sharara pants and a long embroidered jacket by Anamika Khanna made a stunning statement. The outfit’s golden borders and floral motifs added festive sparkle, while her sleek ponytail, pearl accessories, and bold makeup brought a contemporary edge to the look.

Shloka Mehta’s sustainable spin

Who says bridal wear can’t be reimagined? Shloka Mehta shows how to embrace sustainability with style by revamping her wedding lehenga for a fresh festive look. She reworked its traditional red tones into softer pink hues, making it ideal for Karwa Chauth celebrations. Pairing the ensemble with statement jewellery, henna, and glowing makeup completed her radiant appearance.

Isha Ambani’s stunning glamour

Breaking away from the traditional red palette, Isha Ambani dazzled in a shimmering sequinned Sabyasachi saree that radiated elegance. Perfect for those who prefer understated sophistication, this look can be recreated with a crystal-embellished blouse, soft waves, light sindoor, and delicate jewellery for a graceful Karwa Chauth glow.