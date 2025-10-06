Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Karwa Chauth 2025: Observing fast for first time? Check tips, mistakes to avoid, and how to make it memorable

Celebrating Karwa Chauth for the first time? Here's a comprehensive guide to help you navigate the rituals, avoid common pitfalls, and make the day memorable.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 02:37 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Karwa Chauth 2025: Observing fast for first time? Check tips, mistakes to avoid, and how to make it memorable
As Karwa Chauth 2025 approaches on October 10, many women are preparing to observe this significant fast for the first time. Karwa Chauth is a day-long fast observed by married women for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. The fast begins before sunrise and concludes after sighting the moon.

Essential tips for first-time observers:

  • Start with sargi: The pre-dawn meal, known as Sargi, is crucial. Traditionally prepared by the mother-in-law, it includes fruits, sweets, and dry fruits, providing the necessary energy to sustain throughout the day. Avoid caffeinated drinks like tea or coffee, as they can lead to dehydration.
  • Dress traditionally: Wearing ethnic attire, often in shades of red, maroon, or pink, is customary. Adorn yourself with jewellery, sindoor, bangles, and mehendi as these are considered auspicious symbols of married life.
  • Participate in puja rituals: In the evening, join the community or family puja. The ritual includes listening to the Karwa Chauth Katha and offering prayers to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva for marital bliss.
  • Break the fast after moonrise: The most significant moment is sighting the moon. Women look at the moon through a sieve, followed by looking at their husbands, who then help them break the fast with water and the first morsel of food.

Common mistakes to avoid:

  • Inadvertently consuming food or water: Even a drop of water or a grain of food can break the fast. If this happens inadvertently, take a bath, wear clean clothes, and seek forgiveness from Lord Shiva, Parvati, Ganesh, and Karva Mata. Take a pledge to continue the fast until moonrise.
  • Using sharp objects: Avoid using scissors, knives, needles, or any sharp objects on this day. It's believed that using these items reduces the fruit of the fast and is considered inauspicious.

Making the day special:

  • Personalise the rituals: Incorporate personal touches into the rituals to make them more meaningful. This could include writing a heartfelt letter to your husband or creating a special playlist for the evening.
  • Engage in relaxing activities: To pass the time during the fast, engage in activities that bring joy and relaxation, such as reading, listening to music, or spending quality time with loved ones.
  • Express gratitude: Take a moment to reflect on the significance of the day and express gratitude for the bond you share with your partner.

By following these tips and avoiding common mistakes, you can ensure a fulfilling and memorable first Karwa Chauth. Embrace the rituals, cherish the moments, and celebrate the love and commitment that define this beautiful tradition.

