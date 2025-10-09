Karwa Chauth 2025: Moonrise time, puja muhurat, fasting rules, other details

Karwa Chauth 2025 falls on Friday, October 10, and women across India will observe a day-long fast for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. The moonrise marks the end of the fast, with timings varying across cities.

Karwa Chauth is one of the most widely celebrated festivals among married women in northern and western India. Devotees observe a strict fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for their husbands’ health, prosperity, and long life. The day is filled with rituals, including dressing up in traditional attire, applying mehendi, performing puja at home, and listening to the Karwa Chauth Katha. Women also set up beautifully decorated thalis with lamps, sweets, and Karwa (clay pots) for the puja.

The fast is not just a ritual but also a celebration of love, devotion, and marital bonds, reflecting centuries-old traditions that continue to be cherished across generations.

City-wise moonrise timings 2025

The most awaited moment of Karwa Chauth is the moonrise, which marks the end of the fast. In Delhi and Noida, the moon is expected to rise at 8:13 PM. Northern cities like Chandigarh, Ludhiana, and Jammu will witness it between 8:08 PM and 8:11 PM, while Dehradun sees it at 8:04 PM and Shimla slightly later at 8:06 PM.

In eastern India, Patna will catch the moon at 7:48 PM and Kolkata at 7:41 PM, while Lucknow and Prayagraj can expect it near 8:02 PM. Western cities like Jaipur will see it at 8:22 PM, Bhopal at 8:26 PM, Indore at 8:33 PM, and Ahmedabad at 8:47 PM. Coastal Mumbai will have to wait until 8:55 PM. In southern India, Chennai will see it at 8:37 PM, Hyderabad at 8:36 PM, and Bengaluru at 8:48 PM, while Raipur enjoys the earliest moonrise at 7:43 PM.

Women perform the puja during the auspicious muhurat, look at the moon through a sieve, and then break their fast, often sharing the first sip of water or bite of food from their husbands. Observing the moonrise at the correct time is considered essential to ensure the blessings of Karwa Chauth are fulfilled.

Karwa Chauth is not only a religious observance but also a festival that celebrates love, patience, and the bond between husband and wife, making it one of India’s most cherished traditions.