Karwa Chauth 2025: Is fasting safe for women with diabetes? Expert tips you must know

Women with diabetes can fast on Karwa Chauth only after proper medical advice and smart meal planning before and after the fast.

As Karwa Chauth 2025 approaches on October 10, millions of married women are preparing to observe the traditional day-long fast for their husbands’ long lives. But for women living with diabetes, this emotional and cultural ritual can pose real health challenges. Going without food and water from sunrise to moonrise can cause dangerous fluctuations in blood sugar, dehydration, and fatigue.

Who should avoid fasting

Not all women with diabetes can fast safely. Those with type 1 diabetes, uncontrolled sugar levels, frequent hypoglycemia, kidney or heart complications, or pregnant women with gestational diabetes are strongly advised to avoid fasting. It’s essential to consult a doctor at least a week before Karwa Chauth to assess if your condition allows safe fasting.

Tips for a safe fast

If your doctor gives you the go-ahead, here are some simple steps to help you manage your sugar levels throughout the day:

Plan your sargi (pre-dawn meal) wisely: Include slow-digesting carbs like oats, brown bread, eggs, paneer, and nuts to maintain stable glucose levels. Avoid sweets and high-sugar foods.

Stay hydrated before sunrise: Drink plenty of water and include coconut water or buttermilk if permitted.

Monitor blood sugar regularly: Check your levels during the day. If your reading drops too low or you feel dizzy, weak, or disoriented; break the fast immediately.

Avoid heavy or fried foods after moonrise: Choose a light meal with dal, roti, vegetables, and water to rehydrate gradually.

Women with well-managed diabetes can observe Karwa Chauth safely,but only under medical supervision, with careful meal planning and regular sugar checks. Health should always come before ritual.