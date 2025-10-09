Karwa Chauth 2025: Date, city-wise puja timing, significance and more

Karwa Chauth is also known as Karak Chaturthi. Karwa or Karak refers to the earthen pot from which water is offered to the moon, called arghya.

Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth or Karak Chaturthi is one of the many festivals celebrated in India when Hindu women observe a day-long fast and pray for the long life, health, and prosperity of their husbands.

This year, Karwa Chauth falls on Friday, October 10. Here's a glimpse of the timings, auspicious time, and other details.

When is Karwa Chauth?

Chaturthi Tithi begins - October 9 at 10:54 pm

Chaturthi Tithi ends - October 10 at 7:38 pm

The Karwa Chauth puja muhurta will last 1 hour and 14 minutes, starting at 5:57 pm on October 10 and ending at 7:11 pm.

Like many Hindu festivals, Karwa Chauth is based on the lunar calendar and falls on the fourth day (Chaturthi Tithi).

Karva Chauth 2025: City-wise Puja Timings

New Delhi 5:57 pm to 7:11 pm

Noida 5:56 pm to 7:10 pm

Ahmedabad 6:19 pm to 7:32 pm

Mumbai 6:19 pm to 7:33 pm

Pune 6:16 pm to 7:29 pm

Bengaluru 6:04 pm to 7:16 pm

Chennai 5:53 pm to 7:06 pm

Jaipur 6:04 pm to 7:18 pm

Hyderabad 5:58 pm to 7:11 pm

Gurugram 5:58 pm to 7:12 pm

Chandigarh 5:57 pm to 7:12 pm

Kolkata 5:16 pm to 6:29 pm Until

Karwa Chauth 2025: Moonrise Timings

The moon is expected to rise at 8:13 pm in Delhi and Noida. In Chandigarh, Punjab, Jammu, and Ludhiana, the moon is expected to rise slightly earlier, between 8:08 pm and 8:11 pm.

Meanwhile, the moon will rise around 7:41 pm in Kolkata, and moonrise is expected at 8:02 pm in Lucknow and Prayagraj.

Karwa Chauth: Significance

Karwa Chauth is also known as Karak Chaturthi. Karwa or Karak refers to the earthen pot from which water is offered to the moon, called arghya. Karwa holds great significance during puja and is also donated to a Brahmin or a worthy woman.

This year, many celebrity couples, from Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal to Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor, will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth.

On Karwa Chauth, married women worship Lord Shiva, his family, and Lord Ganesha, and break their fast only after seeing the moon and offering prayers to it. The Karwa Chauth fast is a strict one, observed from sunrise until the moon is sighted at night, without eating or drinking anything.

Also read: Karwa Chauth 2025: Moonrise time, puja muhurat, fasting rules, other details