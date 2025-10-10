Karwa Chauth 2025: Check moonrise timings in Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Agra and Meerut

Karwa Chauth 2025 brings devotion and festivity to Uttar Pradesh as devotees await the moonrise to end their fasts tonight.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Timing Today: The festival of Karwa Chauth is being observed today, October 10, 2025, across North India with great devotion and excitement. This age-old ritual holds immense significance for married Hindu women, who fast from sunrise until the moonrise, praying for the health, longevity, and happiness of their husbands.

How the day unfolds

Karwa Chauth begins before dawn with women consuming sargi, a pre-dawn meal prepared lovingly by their mothers-in-law. Once the fast begins, they abstain from food and even water until moonrise. The afternoon and evening hours are spent preparing for the rituals, dressing up in bright ethnic wear, adorning mehndi, and gathering with other women for the Karwa Chauth katha.

As dusk falls, women arrange their thalis with a diya, karwa (earthen pot), and sieve. They perform the puja during the auspicious time: between 5:56 PM and 7:10 PM in most parts of Uttar Pradesh, and then wait eagerly for the moon to appear.

When to s pot the m oon t onight

According to astronomical predictions, the moon is expected to rise at slightly different times across cities in Uttar Pradesh:

Lucknow: 8:02 PM

Kanpur: 8:06 PM

Meerut: 8:10 PM

Ghaziabad: 8:12 PM

Agra: 8:14 PM

Once the moon is visible, women offer arghya (water) to it, view it through a sieve, and then look at their husbands before breaking their fast.

Ending the d ay with l ove and g ratitude

The moonrise brings an emotional end to the day’s fast: a symbol of love, strength, and togetherness. As the moon shines bright over Uttar Pradesh tonight, women will celebrate the spirit of devotion that defines Karwa Chauth 2025.