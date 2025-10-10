Karwa Chauth 2025: Check moonrise timings in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

India set to reopen embassy in Afghanistan's Kabul, EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement says, 'upgrading technical mission...'
Good News for Indian employees: THESE sectors to see MAJOR salary hike in 2026, they are...
Rishi Sunak joins Microsoft, Anthropic as..., warned against..., know all about his new roles
Karwa Chauth Rajasthan Moonrise Time Today: Check timings for Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bikaner, Alwar and other cities
Google Employees ALERT: Sundar Pichai's company changes 'Work from Anywhere' policy, now one day will count as...
Will Pat Cummins miss Ashes 2025-26? Here's what head coach Andrew McDonald revealed
BIG embarrassment for Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif as US rejects reports of new supply of AMRAAM missiles: ‘No upgrade…’
Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar claims Tanya Mittal kissed Amaal Malik's....; video goes viral
Laapataa Ladies actors bag BIG projects, Pratibha Ranta replaces Janhvi Kapoor in...; Nitanshi Goel to feature in...
Karwa Chauth 2025: Check moonrise timings in Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Agra and Meerut
LIFESTYLE
Karwa Chauth 2025 brings traditional charm to Delhi-NCR, with devotees observing the fast and preparing for the much-awaited moonrise tonight.
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in Delhi-NCR: Karwa Chauth, one of the most significant festivals for married Hindu women, is being celebrated today, October 10, 2025. The day symbolises love, devotion, and the sacred bond of marriage. On this day, women observe a strict fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the long life and prosperity of their husbands.
The day begins before sunrise with the sargi, a special pre-dawn meal prepared by the mother-in-law. After this, women refrain from eating or drinking anything throughout the day. They dress up in traditional attire, apply mehndi, and adorn themselves with jewellery and makeup for the evening rituals.
The Karwa Chauth puja is an important part of the evening. Women gather together to listen to the Karwa Chauth Katha and perform rituals using the karwa (earthen pot). The puja muhurat for Delhi this year is from 5:57 PM to 7:11 PM. During this period, women perform the evening rituals and then wait for the moon to appear.
As per astronomical predictions, the moon will rise at the following times on October 10, 2025:
The moonrise marks the most awaited moment of the day. Once the moon is visible, women view it through a sieve, offer water (arghya) to it, and then look at their husbands before breaking their fast.
Since moonrise is expected around 8:13 PM, women should plan their puja and rituals accordingly. As visibility may vary due to clouds or buildings, it’s best to watch from an open space. Here’s wishing everyone a blessed and love-filled Karwa Chauth 2025.