Karwa Chauth 2025: Check moonrise timings in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

Karwa Chauth 2025 brings traditional charm to Delhi-NCR, with devotees observing the fast and preparing for the much-awaited moonrise tonight.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in Delhi-NCR: Karwa Chauth, one of the most significant festivals for married Hindu women, is being celebrated today, October 10, 2025. The day symbolises love, devotion, and the sacred bond of marriage. On this day, women observe a strict fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the long life and prosperity of their husbands.

Rituals and puja muhurat

The day begins before sunrise with the sargi, a special pre-dawn meal prepared by the mother-in-law. After this, women refrain from eating or drinking anything throughout the day. They dress up in traditional attire, apply mehndi, and adorn themselves with jewellery and makeup for the evening rituals.

The Karwa Chauth puja is an important part of the evening. Women gather together to listen to the Karwa Chauth Katha and perform rituals using the karwa (earthen pot). The puja muhurat for Delhi this year is from 5:57 PM to 7:11 PM. During this period, women perform the evening rituals and then wait for the moon to appear.

Moonrise timings for Delhi-NCR

As per astronomical predictions, the moon will rise at the following times on October 10, 2025:

Delhi: 8:13 PM

Noida: 8:13 PM

Gurugram: 8:14 PM

The moonrise marks the most awaited moment of the day. Once the moon is visible, women view it through a sieve, offer water (arghya) to it, and then look at their husbands before breaking their fast.

A blessed end to the day

Since moonrise is expected around 8:13 PM, women should plan their puja and rituals accordingly. As visibility may vary due to clouds or buildings, it’s best to watch from an open space. Here’s wishing everyone a blessed and love-filled Karwa Chauth 2025.