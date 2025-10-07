Karwa Chauth 2025: Bollywood-inspired ethnic outfit and jewellery ideas for festive look

Is Tim Cook leaving Apple? John Ternus likely to become Apple’s next CEO, here’s what we know
LIFESTYLE
Karwa Chauth is one of the most cherished festivals for married women across India. As women fast for their partners and await the moonrise, they also take the time to dress beautifully, symbolising the grace and elegance that the festival represents.
This year, draw inspiration from Bollywood divas who have perfected the art of festive dressing. From minimal ethnic wear to heavy jewellery, these celebrity-inspired looks can make your Karwa Chauth celebration even more special.
Alia Bhatt, known for her minimalistic choices, often opts for pastel or light-hued sarees with delicate embroidery. Pair a saree with a sleek bun, a bindi, and traditional kundan jhumkas for a youthful yet elegant Karwa Chauth look.
Deepika Padukone’s love for rich, red silk sarees with golden zari borders is timeless. Whether it’s a Kanjeevaram or Banarasi drape, her regal style exudes grace. Complement this look with heavy bangles, a neat bun adorned with gajra, and bold lipstick to achieve a radiant festive glow.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's suit look was perfect for your Karwa Chauth inspiration. You can opt for embellished anarkalis and shararas in rich colours like maroon, wine, and deep pink. Pair these with juttis, chandbalis, and soft waves for a festive-ready look.
Katrina Kaif's choice of heavy sarees in deep tones like red, gold, and maroon perfectly fits the Karwa Chauth spirit. Add gold jewellery, subtle makeup, and soft curls for a regal, evening-ready look.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s sequin-draped sarees, sleek blouses, and confident styling give a contemporary twist to festive wear. You can pair your outfit with glossy lips, minimalist earrings, and open hair for that effortlessly glamorous Karwa Chauth vibe.
