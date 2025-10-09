Karwa Chauth 2025: 7 common fasting mistakes every woman should avoid

Is thaw emerging in India–Pakistan relations? Maulana Fazlur Rehman to visit India with 'message of peace'
Karwa Chauth 2025 falls on October 10. While it’s a special day of love and devotion, small mistakes during the fast can cause discomfort. Here are seven common errors women make and how to avoid them for a smooth celebration.
Never start your fast on an empty stomach. Plan your Sargi in advance and include a mix of carbs, protein, fruits, and nuts. A wholesome pre-dawn meal keeps you energised and prevents weakness during the long fast.
Drink plenty of water, coconut water, or buttermilk before the fast begins. Avoid caffeine as it can make you dehydrated. Proper hydration ensures you stay active and fresh throughout the day.
Be extra mindful while cooking or serving others to avoid tasting food by habit. If it happens accidentally, stay calm and follow your family traditions for guidance. Awareness is key to maintaining the sanctity of the fast.
Resting is fine, but excessive sleep can make you feel drained or dizzy. Stay lightly occupied, decorate your thali, prepare for the puja, or spend time with loved ones. Keeping busy makes the day go by pleasantly.
Avoid strenuous activities or workouts on Karwa Chauth. Listen to your body: if you feel lightheaded, take a break. Gentle movements or relaxation exercises are enough to stay comfortable while fasting.
Once the fast ends, don’t overload your stomach with heavy, oily food. Start with water or milk, then eat light foods like fruits or khichdi before moving to a full meal. This helps your body readjust gently after fasting.
Opt for traditional bright shades like red, maroon, or orange that symbolise love and prosperity. Avoid black, white, or dull hues. Comfort is equally important, so pick an outfit that lets you enjoy the rituals with ease and elegance.