Karwa Chauth is a significant festival for Hindu women, particularly in North India. This year, it will be celebrated on Sunday, October 20, 2024. The festival is primarily observed by married women, who fast from dawn to moonrise for the long life and well-being of their husbands. What makes the fast unique is that it is observed without consuming any food or water. Most women do not break their fast until they see the moon in the evening.

In recent times, some husbands have started fasting alongside their wives, demonstrating their support. While traditionally observed by married women, modern times have seen unmarried women fasting as well, hoping to find a good husband.

Karwa Chauth Sargi Time 2024: Shubh Muhurat

The tradition of Sargi involves consuming a pre-dawn meal before the fast begins. The best time to have Sargi is two hours before sunrise. On October 20, sunrise will be at 6:25 AM, so women should complete their Sargi meal by 4:25 AM to start their fast properly.

What Is Karwa Chauth Sargi?

Sargi refers to the food consumed before the fast begins, usually prepared by the mother-in-law. The Sargi thali typically includes a mix of sweet and savoury dishes such as pheni, meethi seviyaan, fruits, coconut, methi, dry fruits, sweets, and parantha.

Significance of Karwa Chauth Sargi Thali

Sargi holds great significance for women observing the fast. Karwa Chauth is considered incomplete without this pre-dawn meal, which symbolizes the love and blessings of a mother-in-law for her daughter-in-law. The Sargi also includes gifts, strengthening the bond between the two and completing the ritual of the fast.

What to include in your sargi thali for karwa chauth

For many women, this may be their first time fasting. Though the fast can be challenging, including certain items in the Sargi thali can help maintain energy throughout the day. Here are some essentials: