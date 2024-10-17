Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturthi, derives its name from the earthen pot (Karwa or Karak) used to offer water to the moon during the ritual.

Karwa Chauth is a deeply cherished festival for married Hindu women, particularly observed in northern and western parts of India. Celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm, this day is dedicated to the well-being and longevity of husbands. The festival is a beautiful reflection of the marital bond, where women fast from sunrise to moonrise to express their love and commitment.

Karwa Chauth 2024: Date and Timings

In 2024, Karwa Chauth will be observed on Sunday, October 20. The moon is expected to rise at 7:54 PM, though the exact time may vary slightly depending on the location. Women break their fast after offering Argha (water) to the moon.

Karwa Chauth 2024: History, Significance and Rituals

Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturthi, derives its name from the earthen pot (Karwa or Karak) used to offer water to the moon during the ritual. The festival highlights the devotion of wives toward their husbands, symbolising love, sacrifice, and dedication.

The history of Karwa Chauth can be traced back to the Mahabharata. One prominent story involves Savitri, who implored Lord Yama (the deity of death) to spare her husband's life, demonstrating her unwavering devotion. Another narrative features Draupadi, who followed Lord Krishna's advice to fast for her husband Arjuna's safety while he meditated in the Nilgiris. Her devotion ensured his safe return, solidifying the significance of fasting in this context.

The day is observed through a strict fast called Nirjala Vrat, where no food or water is consumed from sunrise until the moon is sighted. This fast signifies the strength of a wife's love and commitment to her husband's well-being.

Karwa Chauth coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi, a fasting day dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Markets in states like Punjab and Haryana come alive with festive decorations, traditional clothing, sweets, and other offerings. Women participate in rituals, dress in vibrant attire, and gather in groups, celebrating their commitment to their husbands.