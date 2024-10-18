A popular legend tells the tale of a devoted queen who fasted for her husband's life.

Karwa Chauth is a significant festival, especially in North India, where married women observe a day-long fast for the health and longevity of their husbands. This nirjala fast, which means without food or water, is observed on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik. The term "Karwa" or "Karak" refers to an earthen pot used during the ritual, where women offer water (known as Argha) to the moon before breaking their fast. In the evening, they dress up and eagerly wait for the moon to rise to complete their fast.

Story of Karwa Chauth

The origins of Karwa Chauth are deeply rooted in mythology, with several stories linked to the festival. A popular legend tells the tale of a devoted queen who fasted for her husband's life. Loved by her seven brothers, they tricked her into thinking the moon had risen so she could break her fast early, leading to her husband's untimely death. Upon learning the truth, the queen fasted again for a full day. The gods, moved by her devotion, granted her husband a long life. This story has since symbolized love and commitment, inspiring women to observe the fast annually.

Moonrise Timings for Karwa Chauth 2024

According to Drik Panchang, the puja muhurat will begin at 6:12 PM and end at 7:26 PM. The moonrise for Karwa Chauth is expected at 8:37 PM, though timings may differ slightly from city to city.

Rituals and Celebrations

Karwa Chauth is rich in traditions that start before dawn. Women begin their day with sargi, a pre-dawn meal prepared by their mother-in-law, to sustain them throughout the fast. The festival is more than just fasting; it strengthens bonds among women as they come together to share stories, songs, and laughter.

In recent times, Karwa Chauth has seen changes, with couples often celebrating together. Some men also observe the fast in solidarity with their wives, symbolizing mutual love and respect. The festival is marked by vibrant decorations, festive attire, and elaborate jewelry, adding to the joyous atmosphere.