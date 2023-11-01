Karwa Chauth 2023: WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes

Karwa Chauth 2023 will be celebrated on November 1. Know WhatsApp messages, and wishes here.
The Hindu festival Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 1, this year. Married women, on this day, keep a fast to pray for the long and healthy life of their husbands. They only eat or drink anything after the moonrise.
The women break their fast by looking at the moon and then their husbands. To honour the wife's love, husbands also bring gifts for them. Although all the husbands and wives try to celebrate this day together, there are some who are not able to meet in person on this auspicious day.
For all those couples who have top spent Karwa Chauth apart from each other, here are some messages and WhatsApp statuses that you can use and share on the auspicious occasion.
Karwa Chauth 2023: Wishes and WhatsApp messages
- “May the moonlight of Karwa Chauth bring along eternal happiness and love in your married life. Wishing you a blessed and Happy Karwa Chauth. Have a wonderful day.”
- The day seems long and Moon doesn't show, thirsty, hungry, yet on the go. Salute Indian women for their sacrifice and love an incarnation of goddesses from heaven above. Happy Karwachauth!
- May this day strengthen the bond of love between you two. May the almighty bless you with a happy and long marital life.
- Let's look at the moon together today. Just the way it shines in the sky, let the love leave a mark of forever in our lives.
- "On this Karwa Chauth night, may the tinkling of you bangles and hues of mehndi bring you good luck! Happy Karwa Chauth!"
- "Wishing you a Happy Karwa Chauth! May your life shine like the moon today and every day of the year."
- We may celebrate this day once a year, but I celebrate your presence in my life every day, every minute. Happy Karva Chauth, husband!
- May the sindoor testify your prayers, the mangal sutra remind you of promises that bind you, and the colour of mehendi prove the depths of your love. Happy Karwa Chauth.
- You mean the world to me, and on this Karwa Chauth, I promise to cherish and protect our love forever. Happy Karwa Chauth, sweetheart!
- Wishing for a love that's as unbreakable as the bond between Lord Shiva and Parvati. Happy Karwa Chauth, my beloved.