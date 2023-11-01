Karwa Chauth 2023: WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes

Headlines

Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested on November 2? Atishi speculates what next as top AAP leaders face charges

Uttar Pradesh train derailment: 2 coaches of superfast Suhaildev Express derail at Prayagraj station

Israel-Hamas war: How India abstaining from UNGA vote has backed Netanyahu’s agenda in Gaza

Javed Ali calls Saaqiya from Sultan Of Delhi one of his favourite songs, compares it with Jashn-E-Bahaaraa | Exclusive

Meet co-founder who left Rs 28 lakh salary job to start his business, now earns Rs 1 crore per month

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested on November 2? Atishi speculates what next as top AAP leaders face charges

Uttar Pradesh train derailment: 2 coaches of superfast Suhaildev Express derail at Prayagraj station

Israel-Hamas war: How India abstaining from UNGA vote has backed Netanyahu’s agenda in Gaza

In pics: Bollywood celebs at grand launch of Jio World Plaza

Popular actors who ran away from home for films

10 biggest flops of Amitabh Bachchan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Baghel has only 40 days left as a chief minister, says BJP's former CM Chhattisgarh Raman Singh

Kerala blast: Security heightened around churches, metro stations and other public places in Delhi

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi radiate love, Chiranjeevi blesses couple, photos from Haldi celebration go viral

Anil Kapoor says 12th Fail took him back to his struggling days of facing roadblocks, congratulates team for success

Richa Chadha shares cryptic post on karma, netizens feel it's a dig at Kangana Ranaut over Tejas' failure

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Karwa Chauth 2023: WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes

Karwa Chauth 2023 will be celebrated on November 1. Know WhatsApp messages, and wishes here.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 06:06 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Hindu festival Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 1, this year. Married women, on this day, keep a fast to pray for the long and healthy life of their husbands. They only eat or drink anything after the moonrise. 

The women break their fast by looking at the moon and then their husbands. To honour the wife's love, husbands also bring gifts for them. Although all the husbands and wives try to celebrate this day together, there are some who are not able to meet in person on this auspicious day. 

For all those couples who have top spent Karwa Chauth apart from each other, here are some messages and WhatsApp statuses that you can use and share on the auspicious occasion. 

Karwa Chauth 2023: Wishes and WhatsApp messages

  • “May the moonlight of Karwa Chauth bring along eternal happiness and love in your married life. Wishing you a blessed and Happy Karwa Chauth. Have a wonderful day.”
  • The day seems long and Moon doesn't show, thirsty, hungry, yet on the go. Salute Indian women for their sacrifice and love an incarnation of goddesses from heaven above. Happy Karwachauth!
  • May this day strengthen the bond of love between you two. May the almighty bless you with a happy and long marital life.
  • Let's look at the moon together today. Just the way it shines in the sky, let the love leave a mark of forever in our lives.
  • "On this Karwa Chauth night, may the tinkling of you bangles and hues of mehndi bring you good luck! Happy Karwa Chauth!"
  • "Wishing you a Happy Karwa Chauth! May your life shine like the moon today and every day of the year."
  • We may celebrate this day once a year, but I celebrate your presence in my life every day, every minute. Happy Karva Chauth, husband!
  • May the sindoor testify your prayers, the mangal sutra remind you of promises that bind you, and the colour of mehendi prove the depths of your love. Happy Karwa Chauth.
  • You mean the world to me, and on this Karwa Chauth, I promise to cherish and protect our love forever. Happy Karwa Chauth, sweetheart!
  • Wishing for a love that's as unbreakable as the bond between Lord Shiva and Parvati. Happy Karwa Chauth, my beloved.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Bollywood star gave big hits that earned Rs 3000 crore, once faced molestation; quit acting at 18, was fed up of...

The Future of AI Education: Great Learning's Cutting-Edge AI Curriculum

‘Loved the Brand of Cricket:’ Batting legend lauds India post their impressive win over England

Virat Kohli to celebrate birthday at this place; Here’s what special planned

Tejas' Anshul Chauhan was pleasantly surprised by Kangana Ranaut's professionalism, sweetness: 'Why do people say...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE