Karwa Chauth 2023: WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes

Karwa Chauth 2023 will be celebrated on November 1. Know WhatsApp messages, and wishes here.

The Hindu festival Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 1, this year. Married women, on this day, keep a fast to pray for the long and healthy life of their husbands. They only eat or drink anything after the moonrise.

The women break their fast by looking at the moon and then their husbands. To honour the wife's love, husbands also bring gifts for them. Although all the husbands and wives try to celebrate this day together, there are some who are not able to meet in person on this auspicious day.

For all those couples who have top spent Karwa Chauth apart from each other, here are some messages and WhatsApp statuses that you can use and share on the auspicious occasion.

Karwa Chauth 2023: Wishes and WhatsApp messages