Karwa Chauth 2023 today: Know moonrise timings in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Patna, Lucknow

Karwa Chauth 2023 is being observed by married Hindu women today (November 1, Wednesday) for the long and prosperous life of their husbands. Women observe a "Nirjala" (without water) fast on this day from sunrise to moonrise.

The Karwa Chauth 2023 puja time will last from 5:36 pm to 6:54 pm, and the upavasa (fasting) time is from 6:33 am to 8:15 pm. Meanwhile, the moonrise time is at 8:15 pm. The Chaturthi tithi will begin on October 31 at 9:30 pm and end on November 1 at 9:19 pm.

Check Karwa Chauth 2023 Citywise Moonrise Timings:

New Delhi - 8:15 pm

Lucknow 8:05 pm

Noida - 8:14 pm

Gurugram - 8:16 pm

Mumbai - 8:59 pm

Chennai - 8:43 pm

Agra - 8:16 pm

Kolkata - 7:46 pm

Bhopal - 8:29 pm

Aligarh - 8:13 pm

Himachal Pradesh - 8:07 pm

Panaji - 9:04 pm

Jaipur 8:26 pm

Patna - 7:51 pm

Chandigarh - 8:10 pm

Pune - 8:56 pm

Hyderabad - 8:40 pm

Bhubaneshwar - 8:02 pm

Kanpur - 8:08 pm

Karwa Chauth 2023 Citywise Puja Muhurat:

New Delhi - 5:36 pm to 6:54 pm

Pune - 6:02 pm to 7:17 pm

Chennai - 5:42 pm to 6:56 pm

Kolkata - 4:59 pm to 6:15 pm

Hyderabad - 5:45 pm to 7:00 pm

Ahmedabad - 6:02 pm to 7:18 pm

Noida - 5:36 pm to 6:53 pm

Jaipur - 5:44 pm to 7:02 pm

Mumbai - 6:05 pm to 7:21 pm

Gurgaon - 5:37 pm to 6:55 pm

Bengaluru - 5:53 pm to 7:07 pm

Chandigarh - 5:35 pm to 6:54 pm