Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Karwa Chauth 2023: Simple and effective skincare guide for newlywed women

Here's a simple and effective skincare guide to help you achieve that radiant glow on this special day.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 09:56 PM IST

Karwa Chauth is a significant festival for newlywed women in India, where they fast from sunrise to moonrise to pray for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. This day holds immense cultural and emotional importance, and as a newlywed, you'll want to look your best. Here's a simple and effective skincare guide to help you achieve that radiant glow on this special day.

Hydration is Key: Start your day with a glass of water. Staying hydrated is essential for healthy and glowing skin. Throughout the day, make sure to drink enough water to keep your skin moisturized from within.

Cleansing and Exfoliation: Begin your skincare routine with a gentle cleanser that suits your skin type. Follow it up with a mild exfoliation to remove dead skin cells, leaving your skin fresh and smooth. Exfoliate sparingly to avoid irritation.

Face Masks: Consider using a hydrating face mask or a homemade mask with natural ingredients like honey, yogurt, or turmeric. Apply a mask that complements your skin type and leaves your skin feeling rejuvenated.

Moisturize: Apply a suitable moisturizer to keep your skin hydrated. Pay attention to the delicate areas like the under-eyes and neck. A good moisturizer acts as a protective barrier for your skin.

Sunscreen: Even if you're fasting indoors, applying sunscreen is important. The harmful UV rays can penetrate through windows, causing damage to your skin. Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to shield your skin.

Makeup Prep: Before applying makeup, use a makeup primer to create a smooth canvas. This helps your makeup last longer and ensures a flawless finish.

Minimal Makeup: While preparing for the evening, go for a minimal makeup look that accentuates your natural beauty. Choose earthy tones and avoid heavy, cakey makeup. This way, you'll look radiant and not overly done up.

Healthy Diet: During your fast, opt for a balanced and nutritious diet. Include fruits, nuts, and hydrating foods like water-rich fruits and vegetables. Avoid excessive salty or oily foods to prevent skin issues.

Stay Stress-Free: Stress can take a toll on your skin. Engage in relaxing activities, such as meditation or deep breathing, to keep stress at bay.

Also read: Karwa Chauth 2023 date: Check upavasa time, shubh muhurat, moonrise and other details

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

