This Bollywood star gave big hits that earned Rs 3000 crore, once faced molestation; quit acting at 18, was fed up of...

Karwa Chauth 2023: October 31st or November 1st? Know city-wise moonrise timings here

This Bigg Boss winner to participate in Temptation Island India and not Tejasswi Prakash, Gautam Gulati or Prince Narula

Mumbai: Maratha quota supporters torch municipal council building, target office, home of 2 MLAs

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Find best deals on security cameras

Lifestyle

Karwa Chauth 2023: October 31st or November 1st? Know city-wise moonrise timings here

Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 1st by the people who follow the Hindu religion. Know moonrise timings here.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 06:49 PM IST

Karwa Chauth is a significant Hindu festival specially for women. Married women keep a day-long fast, praying for the well-being of their husbands. This festival is widely celebrated in the northern states of India including-- Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. 

This year, Karwa Chauth will be observed on November 1. The moonrise is scheduled for 8:15 pm. As per the drik Panchang, the fasting period will begin at 6:33 am and will remain till 8:15 pm. 

The Karwa Chauth puja is scheduled to begin from 6:33 am to 8:15 pm. The Chaturthi tithi will begin from 9:30 pm on October 31 and will remain till November 1. 

Karwa Chauth 2023: City-wise puja timing

  • New Delhi-- 5:36–6:54 pm.
  • Jaipur 5:44 pm to 7:02 pm. 
  • Bangalore: 5:42 pm to 6:56 pm.
  • Bangalore – 4:59 pm to 6:15 pm.
  • Hyderabad: from 5.45 pm to 7 pm.
  • Ahmedabad: from 6 pm to 7 pm.
  • Noida: from 5:30 pm to 6:53 pm.
  • Pune: from 6:02 pm to 7:17 pm. 

