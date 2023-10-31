Headlines

Karwa Chauth 2023: Know about sargi, puja muhurat, check citywise moonrise timings and other details



Karwa Chauth 2023: Know about sargi, puja muhurat, check citywise moonrise timings and other details



DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 07:25 AM IST

Karwa Chauth also known as Karak Chaturthi is observed by married Hindu women with a lot of zeal and fervour. This year Karwa Chauth 2023 will be observed on November 1 (Wednesday). 

Women observe a "Nirjala" (without water) fast on this day from sunrise to moonrise for their life partners' prosperity, well-being, and happiness.

The Karwa Chauth puja time will last from 5:36 pm to 6:54 pm, and the upavasa (fasting) time is from 6:33 am to 8:15 pm. Meanwhile, the moonrise time is at 8:15 pm. Lastly, the Chaturthi tithi will begin on October 31 at 9:30 pm and end on November 1 at 9:19 pm.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Sargi:

Most women, especially in Punjabi households, receive sargi from their mother-in-law. A sargi is a pre-dawn meal traditionally prepared by mothers-in-law for their daughters-in-law. It involves women rising before sunrise, typically around 4-5 am, and consuming a plate filled with a variety of savory and sweet dishes to sustain them throughout the day without food or water. The mother-in-law gives her daughter-in-law a thali (plate) with sweets, snacks, dried fruits, coconut, matthri and various gifts such as sarees and jewelry.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Citywise Moonrise Time:

New Delhi - 8:15 pm
Lucknow 8:05 pm
Noida - 8:14 pm
Gurugram - 8:16 pm
Mumbai - 8:59 pm
Chennai - 8:43 pm
Agra - 8:16 pm
Kolkata - 7:46 pm
Bhopal - 8:29 pm
Aligarh - 8:13 pm
Himachal Pradesh - 8:07 pm
Panaji - 9:04 pm
Jaipur 8:26 pm
Patna - 7:51 pm
Chandigarh - 8:10 pm
Pune - 8:56 pm
Hyderabad - 8:40 pm
Bhubaneshwar - 8:02 pm
Kanpur - 8:08 pm

Karwa Chauth 2023 Citywise Puja Muhurat:

New Delhi - 5:36 pm to 6:54 pm
Pune - 6:02 pm to 7:17 pm
Chennai - 5:42 pm to 6:56 pm
Kolkata - 4:59 pm to 6:15 pm
Hyderabad - 5:45 pm to 7:00 pm
Ahmedabad - 6:02 pm to 7:18 pm
Noida - 5:36 pm to 6:53 pm
Jaipur - 5:44 pm to 7:02 pm
Mumbai - 6:05 pm to 7:21 pm
Gurgaon - 5:37 pm to 6:55 pm
Bengaluru - 5:53 pm to 7:07 pm
Chandigarh - 5:35 pm to 6:54 pm

