Karwa Chauth 2023: How can women break fast if moon is not visible? Know ways here

Headlines

'Zaka Ashraf sahab...': Shahid Afridi lashes out at PCB chief on live TV after Babar chat leak fiasco - Watch

Cash-for-query row: Mahua Moitra seeks permission to cross-examine alleged 'bribe giver'

What are Pakistan's chances of reaching the World Cup semi-finals following their massive victory over Bangladesh?

'Who Killed Moosewala': Sidhu Moosewala's murder to be adapted for screen; makers say it attempts to 'uncover the truth'

Electoral bonds: BJP’s share at 57 percent with Rs 5,272 crore, Congress at 10 percent with…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Zaka Ashraf sahab...': Shahid Afridi lashes out at PCB chief on live TV after Babar chat leak fiasco - Watch

Cash-for-query row: Mahua Moitra seeks permission to cross-examine alleged 'bribe giver'

What are Pakistan's chances of reaching the World Cup semi-finals following their massive victory over Bangladesh?

Unlocking the secrets of facial moles

Successful businessmen who helped build modern India

Bowlers with most maiden overs in ODI history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Baghel has only 40 days left as a chief minister, says BJP's former CM Chhattisgarh Raman Singh

Kerala blast: Security heightened around churches, metro stations and other public places in Delhi

'Who Killed Moosewala': Sidhu Moosewala's murder to be adapted for screen; makers say it attempts to 'uncover the truth'

Viral video: Ranveer Singh tells Nita Ambani she is 'just looking like a wow', Mukesh Ambani's reaction surprises many

This National Award-winning actor worked as farmer, his role in Hrithik Roshan film was chopped off, now is among the...

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Karwa Chauth 2023: How can women break fast if moon is not visible? Know ways here

The Moon plays an extremely important part during Karwa Chauth's fast as women only break their fast after looking at the moon through a sieve.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Karwa Chauth is being observed by married Hindu women today (November 1, Wednesday) for the long and prosperous life of their husbands. Women observe a "Nirjala" (without water) fast on this day from sunrise to moonrise. 

The Karwa Chauth puja time will last from 5:36 pm to 6:54 pm, and the upavasa (fasting) time is from 6:33 am to 8:15 pm. Meanwhile, the moonrise time is at 8:15 pm. Lastly, the Chaturthi tithi will begin on October 31 at 9:30 pm and end on November 1 at 9:19 pm.

The Moon plays an extremely important part during Karwa Chauth's fast as women only break their fast after looking at the moon through a sieve. 

However, if for some reason such as cloudy weather or rain, the moon is not visible, women can break their Karwa Chauth fast in one of the following ways:

Women can worship the moon placed on Lord Shiva's head, apologise and break their fast.

Women can invoke the moon god and offer prayers. After this, they can break their fast and pray to Maa Lakshmi.

Women can also worship in the direction where the moon will rise, pray to Maa Lakshmi and break the fast.

Women can also replicate a moon on a plate with rice and worship break the fast.

Lastly, women can ask friends/relatives in other cities to show them the moon through a video call and then break the fast.

Check Karwa Chauth 2023 Citywise Moonrise Timings:

New Delhi - 8:15 pm
Lucknow 8:05 pm
Noida - 8:14 pm
Gurugram - 8:16 pm
Mumbai - 8:59 pm
Chennai - 8:43 pm
Agra - 8:16 pm
Kolkata - 7:46 pm
Bhopal - 8:29 pm
Aligarh - 8:13 pm
Himachal Pradesh - 8:07 pm
Panaji - 9:04 pm
Jaipur 8:26 pm
Patna - 7:51 pm
Chandigarh - 8:10 pm
Pune - 8:56 pm
Hyderabad - 8:40 pm
Bhubaneshwar - 8:02 pm
Kanpur - 8:08 pm

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get up to 29% off on Printers

Viral video: Ranveer Singh tells Nita Ambani she is 'just looking like a wow', Mukesh Ambani's reaction surprises many

Malayalam actress Renjusha Menon found dead in her Trivandrum apartment, reports link death to financial crisis

This film, alleged by many to be a Hollywood rip-off, won 13 Filmfare Awards - a record which still remains unbroken

Meet Tony Khan, son of richest Pakistani man, no match for Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, his net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE