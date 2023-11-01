Karwa Chauth 2023: How can women break fast if moon is not visible? Know ways here

The Moon plays an extremely important part during Karwa Chauth's fast as women only break their fast after looking at the moon through a sieve.

Karwa Chauth is being observed by married Hindu women today (November 1, Wednesday) for the long and prosperous life of their husbands. Women observe a "Nirjala" (without water) fast on this day from sunrise to moonrise.

The Karwa Chauth puja time will last from 5:36 pm to 6:54 pm, and the upavasa (fasting) time is from 6:33 am to 8:15 pm. Meanwhile, the moonrise time is at 8:15 pm. Lastly, the Chaturthi tithi will begin on October 31 at 9:30 pm and end on November 1 at 9:19 pm.

However, if for some reason such as cloudy weather or rain, the moon is not visible, women can break their Karwa Chauth fast in one of the following ways:

Women can worship the moon placed on Lord Shiva's head, apologise and break their fast.

Women can invoke the moon god and offer prayers. After this, they can break their fast and pray to Maa Lakshmi.

Women can also worship in the direction where the moon will rise, pray to Maa Lakshmi and break the fast.

Women can also replicate a moon on a plate with rice and worship break the fast.

Lastly, women can ask friends/relatives in other cities to show them the moon through a video call and then break the fast.

Check Karwa Chauth 2023 Citywise Moonrise Timings:

New Delhi - 8:15 pm

Lucknow 8:05 pm

Noida - 8:14 pm

Gurugram - 8:16 pm

Mumbai - 8:59 pm

Chennai - 8:43 pm

Agra - 8:16 pm

Kolkata - 7:46 pm

Bhopal - 8:29 pm

Aligarh - 8:13 pm

Himachal Pradesh - 8:07 pm

Panaji - 9:04 pm

Jaipur 8:26 pm

Patna - 7:51 pm

Chandigarh - 8:10 pm

Pune - 8:56 pm

Hyderabad - 8:40 pm

Bhubaneshwar - 8:02 pm

Kanpur - 8:08 pm