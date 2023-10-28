Headlines

Centre imposes minimum export price of USD 800 per tonne on onion till Dec 31

'You’ve made an excuse': Ex-PAK players accuse Shadab Khan of faking injury to evade defeat against South Africa

Israel-Hamas conflict: Elon Musk says Starlink will support connectivity in Gaza

IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England Match 29

'Not responding to Babar Azam’: Ex-Pak player targets PCB amid Pakistan’s disappointing performance in WC 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'You’ve made an excuse': Ex-PAK players accuse Shadab Khan of faking injury to evade defeat against South Africa

'Not responding to Babar Azam’: Ex-Pak player targets PCB amid Pakistan’s disappointing performance in WC 2023

Karwa Chauth 2023: Foods you must include in your sargi thali to stay energised

Seven times Bigg Boss 17's Manasvi Mamgai set internet on fire with bold photos

10 veggies that boost immunity during winter

Lunar Eclipse 2023: All you need to know about the Chandra Grahan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar almost gets into fight after Samarth Jurel calls Isha Malviya 'jhooti no 1'

Tara Sutaria reveals she didn’t shower for weeks for this reason while filming Apurva: ‘I rolled in mud…’

This low-budget film with no stars, sells out 2000 tickets in 2 minutes at MAMI Film Festival

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Karwa Chauth 2023: Foods you must include in your sargi thali to stay energised

Here are the foods you must include in your Sargi thali to stay energized during Karwa Chauth 2023.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 07:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Karwa Chauth is a significant Hindu festival celebrated by married women across India. It involves fasting from sunrise to moonrise to pray for the well-being and long life of their husbands. The pre-dawn meal, known as "Sargi," plays a crucial role in helping women endure this day-long fast. Sargi typically includes a variety of foods that provide energy and essential nutrients to keep women energized throughout the day. In this article, we'll explore the foods you must include in your Sargi thali to stay energized during Karwa Chauth 2023.

Fruits:

Begin your Sargi with a selection of fresh and seasonal fruits. Fruits provide vitamins, minerals, and natural sugars that can help sustain your energy levels throughout the day. Opt for fruits like bananas, apples, and oranges to get a quick energy boost.

Dry Fruits and Nuts:

Include a mix of dry fruits and nuts like almonds, walnuts, and raisins. These are packed with essential nutrients, including protein and healthy fats, which can provide a sustained source of energy.

Suji or Wheat-Based Items:

Suji halwa or wheat-based foods like paranthas are excellent choices for Sargi. These foods are rich in carbohydrates and can help keep your energy levels up during the fasting hours.

Dairy Products:

Dairy items like yogurt, milk, and paneer are great for Sargi. They provide a good source of protein and calcium to keep your bones strong. You can make a delicious yogurt-based dish like dahi puri to add a touch of variety to your meal.

Sweets:

Including a sweet item in your Sargi is a tradition that signifies the sweetness in a married woman's life. Choose from options like jalebi, kheer, or a piece of your favorite mithai to satisfy your sweet cravings.

Water and Hydration:

Staying hydrated is essential, even when fasting. Make sure to drink enough water during your Sargi to prevent dehydration throughout the day. You can also include coconut water, which is not only hydrating but also a good source of natural electrolytes.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Amala Paul gets engaged to boyfriend Jagat Desai in filmy style on her birthday, couple shares romantic kiss

Apple iOS 17.2 beta rolled out for developers, iOS 17.1 available for all users

Watch: Ananya Panday holds Aditya Roy Kapur’s arm, leans on his shoulder, video goes viral

World's most expensive house is worth twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, owned by billionaire family; price is…

'2014 is not just a date, but a...': PM Modi takes a dig at Congress-led UPA ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE