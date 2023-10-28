Karwa Chauth 2023: Foods you must include in your sargi thali to stay energised

Here are the foods you must include in your Sargi thali to stay energized during Karwa Chauth 2023.

Karwa Chauth is a significant Hindu festival celebrated by married women across India. It involves fasting from sunrise to moonrise to pray for the well-being and long life of their husbands. The pre-dawn meal, known as "Sargi," plays a crucial role in helping women endure this day-long fast. Sargi typically includes a variety of foods that provide energy and essential nutrients to keep women energized throughout the day. In this article, we'll explore the foods you must include in your Sargi thali to stay energized during Karwa Chauth 2023.

Fruits:

Begin your Sargi with a selection of fresh and seasonal fruits. Fruits provide vitamins, minerals, and natural sugars that can help sustain your energy levels throughout the day. Opt for fruits like bananas, apples, and oranges to get a quick energy boost.

Dry Fruits and Nuts:

Include a mix of dry fruits and nuts like almonds, walnuts, and raisins. These are packed with essential nutrients, including protein and healthy fats, which can provide a sustained source of energy.

Suji or Wheat-Based Items:

Suji halwa or wheat-based foods like paranthas are excellent choices for Sargi. These foods are rich in carbohydrates and can help keep your energy levels up during the fasting hours.

Dairy Products:

Dairy items like yogurt, milk, and paneer are great for Sargi. They provide a good source of protein and calcium to keep your bones strong. You can make a delicious yogurt-based dish like dahi puri to add a touch of variety to your meal.

Sweets:

Including a sweet item in your Sargi is a tradition that signifies the sweetness in a married woman's life. Choose from options like jalebi, kheer, or a piece of your favorite mithai to satisfy your sweet cravings.

Water and Hydration:

Staying hydrated is essential, even when fasting. Make sure to drink enough water during your Sargi to prevent dehydration throughout the day. You can also include coconut water, which is not only hydrating but also a good source of natural electrolytes.