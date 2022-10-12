Karwa Chauth 2022: WhatsApp wishes, greetings, quotes and messages to send to your loved ones

Photo: Pixabay

Karwa Chauth is one of the most awaited and precious Hindu festivals for married women in India. Millions of married women across the country observe a Karwa Chauth fast for their respective life partners, wishing them well-being, success, and happiness.

This year, the auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth 2022 will be observed on October 13 i.e. tomorrow. Women observe a strict "Nirjala" (without water) fast on this day from sunrise to moonrise for their life partners' prosperity, well-being, and happiness.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Greetings, quotes, and wishes and WhatsApp messages to send to your loved ones on Karwa Chauth:

WhatsApp wishes for Karwa Chauth:

May the blessing of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati bring love and happiness into your marriage. May your marriage last long and be filled with blessings!

Let’s celebrate this auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth with happiness and joy! May Goddess Parvati showers her blessings upon you and your family!

May the festival of Karwa Chauth bring hope, smiles and good luck in your life! Have a blessed day!

As you celebrate the bond of marriage, here is wishing you a life of love and togetherness, today and always. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Hope this day strengthens the bond of love between you two. May the Almighty bless you with a happy and long married life. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Messages and greetings for Karwa Chauth:

May the sindoor testify your prayers, the mangal sutra remind you of promises that bind you, and the colour of mehndi prove the depths of your love. Happy Karwa Chauth!

The difference between a great marriage and an extraordinary marriage is life-long friendship and never-ending love. Happy Karva Chauth!

Karwa Chauth is meant to celebrate the goals and achievements that fill your life with happiness. Happy Karwa Chauth!

You are my greatest love and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to keep you happy. I will always be true to you. Happy Karwa Chauth!

Wishing you glorious, happiness-filled moments with your loved ones on this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth!