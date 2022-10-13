Karwa Chauth 2022: WhatsApp wishes, Facebook quotes, greetings to send your loved ones

File photo

Millions of married women across the country observe a Karwa Chauth fast for their respective life partners, wishing them well-being, success, and happiness. Karwa Chauth is one of the most awaited and precious Hindu festivals for married women in India. This year, the auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth 2022 will be observed on October 13. Women observe a "Nirjala" (without water) fast on this day from sunrise to moonrise for their life partners' prosperity, well-being, and happiness.

Karva Chauth 2022: Wishes, greetings, and status

1. May the sindoor, testify your prayers, for your husband’s long life. The mangal sutra reminds you of the promises that binds you. And the colour of mehndi, prove the depth of your love. Happy Karwa Chauth!

2. Sindoor (vermilion) on forehead as a prayer for husband's long life. Mangal Sutra on the neck reminding her promise to be bound to him. Mehndi application on hands to prove the depth of her love. Let us all promise to respect and honour our wives at all times.

3. As you worship the moon god and pray for the long life of your husband. May you be blessed with all that you heart desires.

4. May the sight of full moon fill your heart with happiness. Wishing you a blessed Karwa Chauth.

5. Dhanye woh Devi Jo pati sukh hetu varat pave,, Dhanye woh pati Jo devi roop patni Paave,, dhanye woh swrup Jo manushyata ka deep jalwe,.. ” Happy Karwa Chauth

6. Suraj Ne Phoolo Se Pucha, Aaj Tu Itne Khush Kyon Ho, Phoolo Ne Muskurate Hue Kaha, Aaj Karva Chouth Hai. Happy Karwa Chauth

7. My life has become more lovely and meaningful because of you. Happy Karwa Chauth, wife!

8. Day seems long and moon doesn’t show, thirsty hungry, yet on the go salute indian women for their sacrifice and love an incarnation of goddesses from heaven above.

9. Elebrate the auspicious bond of marriage and love. Happy Karwa Chauth!

10. Wishing you the happiest of marriages with a perfect husband. Happy Karwa Chauth